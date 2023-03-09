'She's a bit of a bogan': Renee Lyons on her Shortland Street character

Ferndale’s favourite bogan Logan Barns (Carlos Muller) has another woman in his life and the newcomer is causing plenty of upset for the young ambo’s girlfriend Dawn (Rebekah Randell).

Logan’s mum Stevie-Lee – played by former 800 Words actor Renee Lyons – takes an almost instant dislike to the young nurse when she arrives in town unexpectedly, having just learnt her husband Holden (Barnie Duncan) is a prolific sperm donor who has secretly fathered an unknown number of curly-haired children.

“She feels like she’s been lied to through her whole marriage and she’s maybe a little bit volatile,” says Lyons, of her character.

“But I think that she’s genuinely been wronged and is just processing (the hurt) in her own way.”

For Lyons, a prolific performer on both stage and screen, this is her first appearance on Shortland Street.

“I’ve auditioned for lots of roles but this is the one that stuck,” she says revealing, despite that, she is no stranger to New Zealand’s longest-running drama.

“I used to work there years ago as a chaperone for Geordie Holibar and Pearl McGlashan (who played Phoenix Warner and Jasmine Cooper), but it’s the first time I’ve actually been an actor out there.”

Lyons, in real life a mum with five-year-old twins Ralph and Darcy, will be a familiar face to many viewers.

Supplied Former 800 Words actor Renee Lyons plays new arrival Stevie-Lee on Shortland Street.

She played Weld supermarket owner Brenda in three seasons of 800 Words, leaving prematurely after pregnancy complications made it impossible to continue working.

Lyons went on to appear in Westside, Filthy Rich and Creamerie among others.

Her stage work – including her solo show, the critically acclaimed Nick The Accidental Hero – has twice won her accolades for outstanding performance at the Chapman Tripp Theatre Awards.

The actor is relishing the opportunity to bring her comedic talents to the role of Stevie-Lee, a character she says she identifies with easily.

“She’s a bit of a bogan and I actually grew up in Lower Hutt in Wellington. And now I live in West Auckland so I feel like there’s a good amount of Stevie-Lee in me,” she says. “I kind of get the character.”

And while Stevie-Lee’s mothering style is “very different” to her own, Lyons understands the motivations of her character.

“I think she’s a fiercely protective mother. She really loves her boy but she’ll definitely speak up if she’s not into what he’s up to,” Lyons adds.

It’s not long before Stevie-Lee locks heads with a well-meaning Dawn who does her best to prevent Stevie-Lee encountering Daisy (Abby Howells), Shortland Street hospital’s slightly mysterious new IT geek and Logan’s sister from another mother.

It is fair to say the relationship between the two women in Logan’s life does not get off to a good start.

“It’s often hard to pitch comedy in a show like Shortland Street which is not a funny show,” says Lyons, who follows in the footsteps of comic actors like Grant Lobban, Kura Forrester, Tom Sainsbury and now Abby Howells, who have become regulars on the drama.

Supplied Actors Renee Lyons and Carlos Muller play mother and son Stevie-Lee and Logan on Shortland Street.

“When you come in as the comedic character it can be really hard to know how to pitch it because you can’t be too jarring or over the top and there’s not a huge amount of time to work with the director either. I haven’t experienced anything like it before. You’re in and out in 20 minutes.”

That said, Lyons says she is loving her time in Ferndale and she has plenty of praise for her co-star Muller, who plays her on-screen son.

“He has a heart of gold and is a really lovely guy – and not a bogan as far as I can tell.

“To be honest, they are short scenes that don’t take long to shoot so you don’t get a huge amount of time to get to know people on a personal level but he really is a nice guy,” she says.

“It just was a really good experience and it will be interesting to see what it looks like (on screen). I might be a bit, ‘Oh, my goodness’, but there is something quite refreshing about just getting in there and getting (the job) done.”

Shortland Street, TVNZ 2, weeknights.