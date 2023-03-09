Diversification key to success for Wairoa farmer Rose Haynes

Rose Haynes and her daughters Saba and Jess live on Waihua Station in Wairoa, a farm that has been in Haynes’ family for generations.

Like many farmers, Haynes has had to diversify her business. But she is a resourceful woman and, with the help of her girls, she now runs several businesses from her property close to the ocean.

“Yeah, we’re pretty busy,” says Haynes, “but it works for us.”

As well as offering accommodation, the family also run a farm shop, a coffee cart and a premium meat business that sells beef and lamb, raised on Haynes’ farm. They also sell merino crossbred fleeces and wool.

The guest house was where Haynes’ grandmother used to live when she was a child and Haynes has many happy memories of popping across the paddock to visit the gorgeous little cottage.

Now visitors can also share in that experience.

“Everyone says that it has a nice feel about it. Very sort of relaxed and I think being by the sea as well, you can hear the sea. You can look out and see it but you can hear it at night and that’s always nice, when you can hear water.

“It’s got everything there. People can walk to the beach or if they want to run around the farm or go for a walk around the farm they can. We’ve got kayaks on the river and paddle boards and stuff.”

Kerryanne Evans With help from her daughters, Rose Haynes (pictured right) runs several businesses from her Wairoa property.

The guest cottage has proved very popular. So much so that Haynes is bringing in another kitset home for visitors, made with recycled bottles.

“It’s definitely worked out really well for us having that extra income, especially being a single mum.”

She says the boutique meat business came about because overseas guests staying at the cottage wanted to try meat straight from the farm. The success of that inspired her to start her own enterprises under the names Hawke’s Bay Heifer and The Black Sheep.

The meat is sold through Haynes’ farm shop, which is open only on Sundays. In addition to their farm brands, they also sell cakes, coffee, pizzas and even homewares. Haynes’ eldest daughter Saba, who has trained as a barista, runs the coffee machine.

“So it’s sort of morphed into this big thing,” she laughs.

“It’s kind of like our social day, I guess, because when you’re farming you don’t see a lot of people all the time.”

Haynes says she has considered opening her shop an additional day or offering her products to the rest of New Zealand but she is a big believer in buying local and her priority is ensuring she has enough stock to supply her community and the food bank she supports.

“We’ll just secure our local market first and get everyone fed here first. I like to do the local low-carbon footprint, low-everything footprint really. The food miles and everything are low as long as you’re buying local stuff.”

Wairoa has, of course, been badly affected by flooding of late but, fortunately, Haynes says they escaped the worst of it. Being self-sufficient also helps.

“Honestly, I was all prepared for the cyclone because I thought even if it was downgraded, it’s still the biggest tropical storm we’ve had. So I had generators and we were fine. I think we were eight days without power.

Kerryanne Evans Merino ram ready for shearing at Waihua Station on Country Calendar.

Kerryanne Evans Black merinos on the move at Waihua Station on Country Calendar.

“We only had trees down here and some branches and stuff. We were fine. We had the river go through a couple of fences but that was all. But in town, 20-25 minutes away, there was loads of flooding.”

Haynes says she didn’t plan on being a farmer when she was growing up but everything has led her back to farming, and Waihua Station.

“I went overseas and just ended up working on farms in the UK. And it just seemed to be what I was drawn to, what I enjoyed – being with animals. And so I sort of ended up coming back to the farm eventually and ended up staying.

So it’s all worked out well.

“The girls love it and they are so helpful. They like doing stuff on the farm too. We’re very lucky. We’re lucky to be here.”

Country Calendar, TVNZ 1, screens Sunday March 19.