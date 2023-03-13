Recap: The Last of Us finale cashes in its hoard of hope

Ellie and Joel finish what they started in the finale of the Last of Us.

This recap contains major spoilers.

Back when it was the reigning vision of the apocalypse, one of the things that always bugged me about The Walking Dead was that it threw hope out from the start.

Season one, episode five, the rag tag troop of survivors make their way to the last bastion of civilisation, an outpost of the CDC. There they meet Dr Edwin Jenner, who drops the microbial bomb on them: There will never be a cure for the walking dead. Everyone is already infected. Game over, man.

By comparison, The Last Of Us, the post-apocalyptic show of the last decade that draws closest comparison to TWD, hoards hope like a doomsday prepper hoards tinned food.

FEDRA, the show’s Fascist regime tasked with maintaining a poor facsimile of pre-fungal life, hopes brute force and fear will keep the mushroom people at bay. The rebel Fireflies hope creating a cure will tip the balance from subsistence to freedom.

HBO/Supplied Ellie contemplates what the reality of being experimented on might mean.

Joel (Pedro Pascal) hopes saving Ellie (Bella Ramsay) will give the deaths of his daughter, and his lover Tess, meaning. And sassy, resourceful, entirely immune Ellie? She is the walking, talking personification of hope – a girl with hope literally running in her veins.

So it's a raw kind of irony that the finale of this spectacular season of genre TV, where both Ellie and Joel finally embrace the idea of a found-family future together, is also the one where all hope is finally lost.

We open on a pregnant woman running through snow, the infected hard on her heels. She makes her way to an abandoned house and as the infected break in, she goes into labour. Attacked, she fights for her life, and wins. Seconds later, however, the baby is born, and the woman, Anna, discovers she’s been bitten.

HBO/Supplied Ellie’s mother, Anna, chased by one of the freshly infected.

“Hi,” she says, through tears – both hers and the baby’s – “Yeah, you tell ‘em, Ellie.” That baby is our sassy, loud mouthed girl.

Hours too late, Marlene (Merle Dandridge), the firefly who sent Ellie on this wild journey with Joel in episode one, arrives. Anna begs her to protect Ellie, and put Anna out of her misery before the fungus takes over. Marlene is reluctant, but she’s also a realist.

A gun shot, the baby screams. How’s that for an origin story?

HBO/Supplied Ellie is a different girl from the one we first met in episode one.

Jump back to the “present day” and Ellie is silent now, pensive. She doesn’t hear Joel calling her. He’s found tinned ravioli and a game of Boggle – the treasures of the Apocalypse.

Our duo is still on the hunt for the hospital where the mysteries of Ellie’s resistance to the fungal pandemic can be explored. They discover something magical rather than horrific along the way: zoo animals, thriving in what was once a city park.

Joel has second thoughts about going to the hospital. But Ellie says if they quit now, everything they’ve done – all the people they’ve killed – will have been for nothing.

“When we’re done, I’ll follow you anywhere you go,” says Ellie, knocking that moment of quiet intensity out the park.

Joel confesses he tried to end his life after his daughter Sarah (Nico Parker) died, but flinched at the last moment.

HBO/Supplied Joel and Ellie embrace their found family.

“Time heals all wounds,” says Ellie.

“It wasn’t time that did it,” Joel shoots back. Ellie healed his poor broken Dad heart. Bloody glad I brought tissues.

Distracted by huge feelings, the pair of them are jumped. Ellie is grabbed and Joel is knocked out cold.

He wakes up in a hospital bed, Marlene is standing over him. “How did you do it,” she asks. It took five fully armed guys to get her to that hospital while Joel and Ellie made it on their own.

Joel only cares about one thing: Where is Ellie?

HBO/Supplied Joel gives up all hope of redemption to save Ellie. Head hoped doing right by her would give Tess (Anna Torv).

Marlene tells him she’s being prepped for surgery. The doctors think the fungus/cure is in her brain – this patently makes no sense, but then you remember as magnificent as this show is, it’s still based on a video game and let it slide.

Joel is very not down with them cutting out Ellie’s brain.

Ellie is just one girl, says Marlene. She dies, billions may live. Jesus, Marlene, read the room.

What follows is an object lesson in precisely how Joel got Ellie from Boston to the Wild West with just a bowie knife and a rifle as he goes full Oldboy on a hospital full of Fireflies.

Just like in The Walking Dead, the real monsters in The Last of Us are rarely the actual monsters. It’s what the survivors choose to do to make it through that really horrifies.

HBO/Supplied The monsters are rarely the real monsters in The Last of Us.

In the Last of Us, it’s been 20 years since the end of civilisation, trained physicians are thin on the ground, let alone anyone with the skills to make sense of Ellie’s Cordyceps immunity.

So when Joel makes the choice to kill the doctor before fleeing with an unconscious Ellie, he’s not just killing a man in his way, he’s killing hope – of redemption, of finding meaning in this horrific existence, of a future with Ellie, because there’s no way that secret won’t fester – stone dead.

From day one The Last of Us has been the best that genre TV can offer. Roll on season two, even if it’s set to be a much bleaker one.

