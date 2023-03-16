The Great British Sewing Bee sparks crafting renaissance

Home sewers compete against each other in The Great British Sewing Bee.

Like its sister series The Great British Bake Off and The Great Pottery Throw Down, The Great British Sewing Bee has helped spark a crafting renaissance. And just like those other shows, knowledge of the craft isn’t essential to enjoy The Great British Sewing Bee because the completed projects are often secondary to the camaraderie and friendship on display.

Because although we sometimes love a side dish of drama with our reality TV, it can also be a real serotonin boost to see people treating each other with kindness, respect and care.

Unlike other competitive reality shows, there are few tears and tantrums. And any tears that do fall are usually patted dry by a fellow contestant and washed down with copious cups of tea.

The host, currently Sara Pascoe, is always gently hovering to offer encouragement − and biscuits to accompany all that tea.

Dapper judge and Savile Row tailor Patrick Grant has been with the show from the start, since its debut in 2013. He and fellow judge, fashion designer Esme Young, carefully scrutinise every seam.

But even when they appear to be nitpicking, their critiques are still a far cry from a Gordon Ramsay-style onslaught.

“Sometimes it might seem a little bit harsh but only because I’m hoping for excellence,” says Grant.

With his background in bespoke tailoring, you might think he would be a little snobbish about whipping up a pair of polyester pants from a mass-produced pattern, but Grant is refreshingly free of pretension.

He says he had some reservations about appearing on a reality contest but the show’s pedigree and ethos persuaded him.

Supplied Comedian Sara Pascoe presents reality television competition series The Great British Sewing Bee.

“The team that make The Great British Sewing Bee are the same team that make The Great British Bake Off and it seemed to me that the risk was pretty low.

“Talking to them, I was reassured that the show was going to have the same spirit, the spirit of inclusiveness and warmth, and this wasn’t going to be a show that set out to poke fun at people.

“It was about celebrating rather than anything else and so I was confident that they were going to make television that we could be proud of.”

Grant says he grows fond of the competitors throughout the series and can understand why viewers at home do too.

“They’re just a bunch of really lovely people who all like sewing, who all get together and become really good friends and go through this competition in the spirit of kind of friendly camaraderie and I think everybody warms to that. While it’s competitive and they all want to do well, nobody wants to do well at the expense of anybody else.”

The Edinburgh native studied engineering at university but fashion was something that has always interested him.

“I mean, really at the end of it, it’s kind of an engineering challenge. It’s just engineering with cloth.”

Sewing has long been considered a gendered occupation but men have regularly featured throughout the show’s eight seasons, with Matt Chapple taking out the title in 2015.

Supplied Tailor Patrick Grant and fashion designer Esme Young are judges on The Great British Sewing Bee.

Grant says we shouldn’t be surprised that men make good sewers. Traditionally, men were often found in the profession and that’s still mostly true to this day of the men’s tailoring industry.

“In Glasgow there is a men’s-only sewing club and it’s the most unlikely sounding thing you’ve ever heard. In this very hard, industrial Scottish town, you know they’ve got a men’s-only sewing club.

“But I think it’s great that the guys have picked it up because we should just be celebrating anybody having a go at it.”

While both The Great British Bake Off and The Great British Sewing Bee have helped encourage viewers to make, bake and sew for themselves (sales of sewing machines have skyrocketed since the show began), there has been another unexpected effect of the show’s success, says Grant.

“A lot of people have started looking inside their clothes. They’re not checking out the label, but to see how well, or poorly, they are made.

“People start to handle the fabric and ask questions about the fabrics too and I think for a long time now, we have just forgotten how to make sensible assessments on the quality of the clothes that we buy.

“We’re now starting to ask those questions about our clothes because it matters. We have a responsibility to understand how they’re made, where they come from and to make informed decisions.”

The Great British Sewing Bee, TVNZ 1, Thursdays.