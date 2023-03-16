Shortland Street producer Oliver Driver defends criticism about show's new look

Shortland Street’s new look has been roundly criticised, with some long-time viewers posting on social media that they are switching off for good – but it turns out either they are not doing so or many, many more Kiwis are coming back to the show.

According to producer Oliver Driver, the ratings are the highest they have been in months.

“The thing about Facebook is that it’s generally sort of 600 people screaming into the wind,” he says of weeks of negative feedback on fan sites popular with those who watch New Zealand’s longest-running drama.

“They’re very vocal and they’re really keen and they are our super fans and we love them. But they don’t like change because they love the show exactly as it has been for 30 years.”

In reality, most of the feedback for the new – and much grittier look – has been great.

“We’re getting good ratings and we’re strong on TVNZ+ so everything is looking very good for us in those respects. And we’re getting really great feedback from all sorts of various actors,” Driver says.

Supplied Shortland Street producer Oliver Driver says despite some complaints from fans about Shortland Street’s new look, ratings have been very high. “The thing about Facebook is that it’s generally sort of 600 people screaming into the wind.”

Shortland Street Hospital, as we knew it, went up in flames in the 2022 cliffhanger.

Five weeks on, when the show returned, it had a very different look with characters working in strange hospitals, living in different places and several stalwarts on the missing list.

There were new faces – the much despised emergency department doctor Emmett Whitman (Stephen Lovatt) for one – and old ones as well, with, Sass Warner (Lucy Lovegrove), Kate Hannah (Laurel Devenie), Damo Johnson (Grant Lobban), Boyd Rolleston (Sam Bunkall) and Brooke Freeman (Beth Allen) among those making an appearance in those first few weeks on screen.

Supplied Shortland Street fans have been divided over the Brightshine church storyline featuring Antonia Prebble as Rebekah Anderson.

However, when the hospital did eventually reopen, it was very different. Brightshine church leader Rebekah Anderson (Antonia Prebble) was in the CEO’s chair and taking the hospital in a different – and unpopular – direction.

“The Brightshine storyline has ruined Shorty,” posted many, with others expressing dread that Rebekah and her followers might be around until the 2023 cliffhanger.

However, like other unpopular storylines, this too will pass.

“It would never survive a whole year, no way,” says Driver, pointing out Shortland Street staff have now banded together with the aim of bringing down Rebekah and her church cohorts.

He warns, however, the producers are moving away from having one huge storyline at the end of the year to a format where there is lots happening all the time.

That could even include the return – temporarily at least – of familiar faces from the past.

“We’re very interested in making sure that we draw on the resources that the show has, and one of the unique things Shortland Street has is 30 years of experience and 1000s of characters with all that backstory and history,”

Driver says, adding he believes the drama is still true to its roots.

“Things have always been going wrong, whether that’s been a bad guy in charge or a killer nurse or somebody in the CEO position that isn’t right, and eventually it changes into whatever the next set of stories are.”

The challenge is keeping it fresh – even if that means not everyone is happy.

“You don’t want people to turn off the show at 7.30pm and go, ‘What are we having for dinner?’.

“I’m hoping that discussions are happening within households. I’m hoping that Mum hates it and Dad loves it and daughter thinks it’s cool,” Driver says.

“We are consistently asked, ‘Why can’t everybody have a nice life? Why can’t everybody just be happy? Why do you have to ruin their relationship?’. The answer is because you wouldn’t watch a show where everybody just had a normal, happy life.”

Supplied Emmett Whitman (Stephen Lovatt) is a new – and much despised – character on Shortland Street.

Driver also wants the show to continue to be a genuine reflection of New Zealand and its people.

“We’re not in America where they’ve got 700,000 TV shows on every night that reflect their culture and heritage and everything that’s going on,” he says.

“Apart from being able to watch Panthers or Brokenwood or those shows that come on for a season and then go away again, Shortland Street is the one show that’s going to consistently be telling New Zealand stories.

“The challenge is trying to stay true to the original while also keeping on changing and adapting and growing.

“What we’re going to try to do is to keep moving forward and keep changing things as much as we can.”

The stories people hate, he adds, will give way to ones they love – and another group of viewers hate.

“We want to keep making sure people are having wildly different reactions to it.”

Shortland Street, TVNZ 2, weeknights