Crime drama Death In Paradise drives tourists to the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe

Death in Paradise is set on the fictional Caribbean island of Saint Marie.

“It’s not The Wire,” Ben Miller once joked after he caused a ripple by turning up in the sun-kissed fictional Caribbean isle of Saint Marie, as DI Richard Poole, in the very first episode of the long-running Death In Paradise.

The archetypal ‘Englishman abroad’, he was sweltering in a full woollen suit on arrival to investigate the murder of a British detective inspector on the island.

With 12 series under its belt, the series has become a phenomenon, showing to huge audiences in more than 230 territories.

And such is the appetite for it that Sky is now showing every episode on a special pop-up channel, 207, from March 27 through to April 3.

READ MORE:

*The Oscar-winner that delivers heart-melting, tear-inducing, uplifting drama - in just 30 minutes

*The best movies you can stream for free - just by using your library card

*Glaring omissions from Oscars In Memoriam segment met with criticism

The old-fashioned Agatha Christie-type ‘whodunit?’ format of an intriguing murder, colourful characters, subsequent investigation and the denouement, when the culprit usually confesses, is key to the show’s success, as is the beautiful location. So much so, that the lead role of Detective Inspector has now been played by four actors.

After Miller came Kris Marshall as Humphrey Goodman, Ardal O’Hanlon as Jack Mooney and Ralf Little as Neville Parker.

“What attracted me to it is it feels sort of a classic Agatha Christie murder puzzle but within a very up-to-date setting,” says Miller.

“The team is stuck on this island with no forensics, no ballistics and they have to solve crimes as people solved them a century ago.”

“It’s a feel-good show,” says Kris Marshall. “It’s a great way of suspending disbelief for an hour.”

Supplied Kris Marshall, who played Humphrey Goodman in Death In Paradise, describes the series as a “classic Agatha Christie murder puzzle but within a very up-to-date setting.”

As viewers got to know and fall in love with the characters, the show played with their emotions by inserting some jaw-dropping moments over the years.

Not least was when DS Florence Cassell (Josephine Jobert) was shot in season eight while investigating the murder of a festival queen. As she clutched her stomach and drew her hand away to find it covered in blood, the episode ended on a dramatic cliffhanger when ‘To be continued’ flashed up on screen.

And who could forget when DI Richard Poole was found slumped in a chair on the veranda at a reunion party of his university pals, with an ice pick in his chest, in the first episode of season three?

On the romance front, we were dabbing at our eyes when DS Camille Bordey (Sara Martins) transferred to Paris in season four. Boarding the boat, we were willing lovelorn Humphrey to be there. To say something.

He arrived just in time with a gift and was rewarded with the kiss of his dreams. The perfect ending to a tender, unrequited love story.

The series has done wonders for tourism to the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe where it is filmed.

“Saint Marie is not real. It’s a heightened place but we have authenticity because every single shot is filmed in Guadeloupe in the Caribbean,” says series creator Robert Thorogood.

“We don’t do anything in a studio and we don’t shoot anything in the UK so whatever we write is always going to feel authentic and truthful because it really is a beach in the Caribbean or we’re at the police station. The views are real.

“You can go to Catherine’s bar and sit down and have a drink because when we’re not shooting there, it’s just a bar.”

Thorogood got the idea for the show from a real-life incident.

TV/Stuff DI Richard Poole (Ben Miller) was the first detective to arrive in Saint Marie when Death in Paradise first began in 2011.

“It came to me pretty much fully formed when I read a report of a suspected murder in the Caribbean during the Cricket World Cup. Bob Woolmer, who was coach of the Pakistani cricket team, died in suspicious circumstances during the Cricket World Cup of 2007 and we sent over a British copper to solve his murder because Bob had a British passport.

“I imagined an uptight and by-the-book London copper trying to solve a murder in the sweltering heat of the tropics. There was a series in this. I was sure of it.

“The only problem was, I didn’t have a single broadcast credit to my name. How could I go about creating and writing a series this ambitious without any experience? I took my ‘Copper in the Caribbean’ idea around all of the production companies I could blag my way into but they weren’t interested...

“As 2007 turned into 2008 I was beginning to think that maybe I should just pack the whole writing game in. I was approaching 40, I was a stay-at-home dad while my wife was out earning the money that kept the family afloat.

“Then I read that Tony Jordan’s Red Planet Pictures was holding a writing competition for ‘new’ writers and a promise that anyone who got to the finals would get to spend a day with him – pitching and discussing ideas – and, if he liked what he heard, he’d do everything in his power to get the show made. Luckily for me, I got chosen as one of the finalists.”

However, Thorogood never imagined it would be quite as successful as it has become.

Death In Paradise, Sky pop-up channel 207 from March 27