Making the most of cherry season on Country Calendar

Cherry trees have a short season but, for a brief moment in time, they put on a quite a show.

Their soft blossoms first appear in September and then shortly thereafter they bestow their glossy little baubles upon us, just in time for Christmas.

Sharon Brass who, along with her husband Peter, owns Cherry Tree Farm in Cromwell, Central Otago says that cherry season is indeed a magical time of year in the orchard.

“There’s an old-fashioned word for abundance. It’s called ‘promiscuous’. If you read old gardening books, they talk about the promiscuous, perennial borders in late summer because everything is out.

“Everything is colourful. Everything is full of leaf and the weeds are rampant as well, of course, but it’s great. There’s life, there’s colour, you feel the energy.”

Sharon and Peter had owned a nursery in Invercargill before buying their property in Cromwell in 2001, for what Sharon describes as their “failed retirement” plan.

Sharon, who comes from a nursing background, mirthfully says she didn’t realise how green-thumbed her husband was until shortly after they were married.

They were renting their home and Peter went to his parents’ house to plant some lettuce.

Julian O'Brien Peter Brass, seen here at cherry harvest time, is keen for people to share in the love that he and his wife Sharon have for what nature can provide.

“I thought, ‘Oh, I hope he’s planted extras, not just for us, but for his parents’ family’.

“So I said, ‘How many did you plant?’ And he said, ‘Quarter of an acre’. It’s just been downhill since then really,” she laughs. “I think if he stays outside too long he turns green, not brown.”

But over the years, Sharon has grown to love gardening too and the pair are eager for others to learn and share in their love of what nature can provide.

“I think between us it’s plants and people really and they’ve got a lot in common,” she says.

The couple sell their cherries online when they’re in season but also sell produce at markets on Saturday and open the farm on Thursday. Visitors to Cherry Tree Farm can also pick their own fruit, which makes for a lovely experience.

“People can come and see the farm and enjoy it and also know that we’re not perfect. There’s weeds, there’s things that didn’t work out. There’s new projects that we’re excited about. But it’s very real.”

They also grow other fruits and vegetables including figs, apricots, pears, plums, apples, courgettes, leeks and flowers.

Sharon wants to make buying a bunch of flowers more accessible for people on a budget.

“I want people to be able to afford to take home a really lovely bouquet of flowers that they know has just been picked.”

They also offer accommodation on the farm with a guest house and a studio unit which Sharon is also planning to open up to hospice carers who need a respite.

Julian O'Brien Sharon Brass, who picks dahlias for market, says, “We teach people to garden and then we encourage them to share their extra produce.”

For the Brasses, gardening is not just a business, it’s a way for them to help others and strengthen their community.

“We teach people to garden and then we encourage them to share their extra produce and to find a gardening buddy so that when they’re on holiday, someone else looks after the garden.”

Until two years ago, the Brasses were exporting some of their cherries but now just sell in New Zealand as they want their produce to stay local.

Sharon says “everything sells” and sometimes she has difficulty keeping cherries on-hand for her own family’s use.

“We were designed as a destination, as an urban farm that people could come to and see how stuff is grown and enjoy the abundance and sort of the magic of plants growing.

“Somehow there’s something different about seeing and picking plums from the tree to seeing them piled in a supermarket.”

A versatile fruit, cherries can be enjoyed in many ways from jams to pies and everything in between. But what is the best way to enjoy a cherry, in the opinion of a professional grower?

“I like them straight off the tree in a warm evening, wandering just as it’s becoming dusk with my darling, eating the odd cherry as we walk and sort of think about the day. That’s the very best.”

Country Calendar, TVNZ 1, Sunday (March 26)