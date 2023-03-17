'BBC Dad' posts updates of young children who interrupted his live TV interview six years ago

The family behind one of TV's most fondly recalled working from home moments. Pusan National University Professor of Political Science Robert Kelly, wife Kim Jung-a, Marion, 10, and James, 6.

Few may remember the name, but many remember the moment that catapulted Robert Kelly, a political scientist at a South Korean university, onto screens around the world.

It happened six years ago, when Kelly was giving a live interview from his home office to BBC News. Suddenly the door to the room opened and Kelly’s daughter Marion, 4, danced into the room.

She was followed by her 9-month-old brother James in a baby walker, then by Kelly’s wife Kim Jung-a, who had the challenging job of rounding up the children.

Kelly marked the sixth anniversary of the event, which happened on March 10, 2017, by posting updated photos of the family on Twitter.

READ MORE:

* These kids interrupting their father's BBC interview still have us laughing 4 years later

* UK expert's daughter appears with picture of unicorn during live BBC broadcast

* Viral 'BBC dad' returns with his kids for a message on working from home



Marion, now 10, had a singing performance, providing an opportunity for some nice family pictures, Kelly said.

As a result of the home office clip, Kelly has since become known as BBC Dad.

Afterwards he said he was happy the incident had brought so much laughter to so many people.

However he also admitted to being worried at the time that he’d blown his career as a talking head in front of the world.