Watch Melanie Lynskey's pitch perfect Drew Barrymore impression for Jimmy Fallon

Kiwi actor Mel Lynskey shared her experience working with Barrymore on the 1998 movie Ever After with talk show host Jimmy Fallon.

New Plymouth’s favourite daughter, Mel Lynskey, had long time US talk show host Jimmy Fallon leaping out of his seat behind the desk on Friday night.

Appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote the release of Season 2 of Yellowjackets, Lynskey shared a story from one of her early roles opposite Drew Barrymore back in 1998 in the period romance retelling of Cinderella, Ever After. Lynskey played Jacqueline de Ghent, one of the “ugly sisters”.

In a clip of the show shared to Instagram, she tells Fallon that Barrymore gave her a gift during shooting, so Lynskey wanted to return the compliment. She found the perfect thank you: a set of butterfly plates she found at a vintage market.

“I gave them to her, and she was like, ‘Oh my God, if each one of these plates was to fall to the floor and smash into a thousand million pieces, each one of the pieces would scream, ‘I love you Melanie.’.’”

Fallow, laughing, leaps out of his seat and walks away in stitches, saying, “Oh my Gosh, that is unbelievable”.

Screen Grab Mel Lynskey has Jimmy Fallon in stitches on The Tonight Shoiw With Jimmy Fallon.

Lynskey is a little self-deprecating about the impression saying she’s nervous, and it wasn’t very good, but Fallow cuts her off.

“That is an unbelievable impression,” he says. “That is exactly Drew by the way. That’s her.”

During the seven-minute chat, Lynskey also admits to raiding the mini bar during her first trip to New York City when she was promoting Sir Peter Jackson’s breakout 1994 film, Heavenly Creatures.

Getty Images Mel Lynskey appears on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

“The first time I ever came here, I think I was 16,” says Lynskey. “Kate Winslet and I were staying at the Four Season and Kate said, ‘oh the mini bar, you can just take everything out of it, and they put it all back the next day’, and I was like, ’oh my gosh!’ So every day we were clearing out the mini bar and just filing up our suitcases.”

She describes getting a call from Miramax, the company distributing the film, saying the room service bill was “the worst”.

Also on the show was actor Keanu Reeves, who Lynskey tells Fallon she met at a party once. They ended up chatting when Lynskey says he asked her if she had any pictures of her dog in costume.

Supplied Mel Lynsey, left, with Angelica Houston, Drew Berrymore and Megan Dodds in Ever After.

Lynskey made headlines recently after appearing in acclaimed HBO series The Last Of Us as the leader of the survivors in post-apocalyptic Indianapolis, for hitting back at critics of her body type.

A US commenter shared a picture of Lynskey and tweeted that, “her body says life of luxury not post apocolyptic (sic) warlord”.

"Firstly - this is a photo from my cover shoot for InStyle magazine, not a still from HBO's The Last Of Us.” Lynskey snapped back. “And I'm playing a person who meticulously planned & executed an overthrow of FEDRA. I am supposed to be SMART, ma'am. I don't need to be muscly. That's what henchmen are for."

Later, she told Stuff she “absolutely wouldn’t” survive a zombie apocalypse.

”I can’t imagine how I would get through it! I think I’d probably be one of the first to go,” she said.

HBO Melanie Lynskey in HBO's The Last of Us.

Lynskey plays the lead in Showtime’s Yellowjackets, a drama about a team of teen soccer players who are stranded in the wilderness after surviving a plane crash, opposite Christina Ricci and Juliette Lewis.

Season 1 of Yellowjackets is available on Neon. Season 2 premieres on March 24, express from the US.