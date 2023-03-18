The Crown: First look at Prince William and Kate Middleton in season 6 of Netflix's flagship show

Get a sneek peek at Netflix's versions of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Forget Netflix’s cheesy Hallmark romances, the greatest love story ever told is being shot right now: the courtship of Prince William and Kate Middleton – according to The Crown.

Shooting on the final season of Netflix’s flagship show, at one time the most expensive show ever produced, is underway, and we’re already getting a sneak peek at the action.

The images show new additions to the cast Ed McVey, as Prince William and Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton interacting with a backdrop of blackened granite buildings, and overcast weather. Other new characters are seen in the shots, but it’s unclear who they are meant to be playing.

The show is shooting on location at St Andrews University in Scotland, where the real life couple first met.

William and Kate met in 2001, when they were both studying art history. William would later change his major to geography. The couple broke up shortly after graduating, but by 2010 were engaged.

Getty Images Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton strides past her future husband, Ed McVey, as Prince William, on location with The Crown.

It’s not clear how much of this period season 6 of The Crown will cover.

Last season dealt with the breakdown of the marriage of Prince Charles (played by Dominic West) and Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki), and her divorced life and relationship with Dodi Al Fayed (Khalid Abdalla) up till shortly before her death in 1997.

The show’s producers began searching for their Kate and William back in 2021. They announced they had found their cast in September 2022.

Getty Images The new cast of the crown interact on location.

The future King will be portrayed by two actors: Teenager Rufus Kampa and Ed McVey as the older prince. Kate will be played by Meg Bellamy.

None of the actors has worked in TV before, and this will be Bellamy’s first professional role.

After an “exhaustive” casting process, which involved a social media call out and self-taped auditions, the three unknowns join a cast that includes veterans of the big and small screens, Imelda Staunton, and Jonathan Pryce, Marvel’s Debicki, and The Wire’s West.

Netflix/Supplied Rufus Kampa, Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy play the young royals in season 6 of The Crown.

The Crown has been critically acclaimed since its first season, which dealt with the death of King George, Queen Elizabeth’s father, and the coronation of the young, untried Queen.

The main characters have been played by different actors as they’ve aged through their history, with Queen Elizabeth being played by Claire Foy through the 50s and 60s, Olivia Coleman through the 60s to the 80s, and Imeda Staunton from the 90s to more recent days.

Season 5 of The Crown began streaming on Netflix on November 9, 2022. The final season is not expected to air until later in the year.