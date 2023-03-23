How Courtenay Louise's Shortland Street character gave her confidence

Shortland Street’s Courtenay Louise is the first to admit that 2022 was her year.

Her acting career really took off, she made it to the final three on Celebrity Treasure Island and, to cap it all off, she was nominated as Television Personality Of The Year at the New Zealand TV Awards.

The award, ironically, went to Celebrity Treasure Island host Bree Tomasel but Louise still counts herself a winner.

“It was insane. Honestly, I don’t know if there’s a way I can beat it,” the 29 year old says of her epic year.

“I guess people could think, ‘Wow, that was just overnight success’ but, behind the scenes, I’ve been grinding away since I graduated high school.

“It was always the goal to become an actor and it all just fell into place. I’m just so grateful for that.”

Louise has become a fan favourite for her role as the hospital’s mouthy executive assistant Monique Strutter, who was jilted by Dr Marty Walker (Scott Smart) when he discovered his ex-girlfriend, Dr Esther Samuels, was pregnant with his baby.

Monique first appeared in Ferndale in 2020 as Dr Karl Vanderbeck’s (Matthew Walker) demanding girlfriend, who fled with his money after he broke their engagement.

A few months later, she turned up in the emergency department after being injured on a photo shoot and embarked on a brief fling with Marty but departed again – on the arm of a sugar daddy.

Supplied Courtenay Louise, who plays Monique on Shortland Street, says viewers of Celebrity Treasure Island saw her true character. She says, “People have seen me for me and I feel great.”

There was a third stint that ended when she again fled after being terrorised by a stalker but now Monique is firmly entrenched in Ferndale.

The former model, who has previously spoken out about her past struggles with an eating disorder, says while she loves acting she also relished her time on Celebrity Treasure Island.

“I think when you’re on TV, playing a character like Monique, people aren’t going to see you for you,” she says.

“But now, after Celebrity Treasure Island, people have seen me for me and I feel great. I’m like, ‘That’s me – love it or hate it. I don’t care any more. I am who I am.’ ”

In fact, she even found herself envying contestants on the Fans vs Faves season.

“I love watching the endurance test. I was like, ‘Oh my god, I would do anything to go back there right now’. I just thrived in that situation. I loved pushing myself every day and seeing like what I could do.”

Monique, too, has had a huge impact on her – but possibly not in the way you would expect.

“It’s interesting because you’d think it would have changed my life drastically but it really hasn’t,” Louise says.

“My partner (Chris Read) and me are quite boring, private people and the only thing that’s different is that people will approach me for photos and talk to me. But that’s it.

Supplied Playing Monique on Shortland Street has helped give Courtenay Louise more self-belief. She says, “I do believe that Monique’s confidence has rubbed off on me.”

“However, internally, I’m a lot more confident in myself. I talked to my partner the other day, and I was like, ‘Wow, I’m such a confident person’. I do believe that Monique’s confidence has rubbed off on me.”

She has welcomed Monique’s evolution from gold-digger to career girl.

“I very much believe that the writers and producers decided to really evolve the character because she wouldn’t have been able to stay in Ferndale the way she used to be,” Louise says, adding Monique’s new job, as CEO proxy for Chris Warner (Michael Galvin), could be the making – or breaking – of her.

The job consumes Monique, damaging her relationship with her new boyfriend Vili (Theo David) and forcing her to question whether they have a true connection.

After catching Rahu (Zak Martin) having sex in the on-call room, she sends out a memo forbidding all sexual activity in the workplace, hoping it will confirm to everyone that she is in charge. Instead, it causes further problems.

“I would really like everything to work out for her,” the actor says.

“I want the people in the hospital to take her seriously and I really think she needs to work harder at that. That’s something I’ve had to do in my life is get people to take me seriously. That’s always my mentality, but it’s only been lately that the maternal clock has really clicked for me and I’m like, ‘I definitely want children’, although I don’t know when that’ll be.”

Shortland Street, TVNZ 2, weeknights