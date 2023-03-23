Scotty Morrison to present bilingual commentary of T20 match between Black Caps and Sri Lanka

It has been a while since Scotty Morrison stepped on the pitch but the Te Karere host will be digging deep into the cricketing knowledge from his youth when he commentates the first T20 between the Black Caps and Sri Lanka.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

The bilingual commentary can be accessed by choosing the alternate language setting on your TV or set-top box on linear television, or choosing T20 Cricket: Te Reo Māori Commentary live event on TVNZ+.

As a teenager, Morrison (Ngāti Whakaue) played cricket as an all-rounder.

“I was first-change bowler, bit of a medium-pace swing bowler, and then I used to bat about three or four – until I got more interested in going to the beach than standing out in the field all Saturday afternoon.

“When you’re 16 you think, ‘I’d rather be at the beach than standing out here in my whites chasing after a red ball’.”

READ MORE:

* Scotty Morrison: 'I think the language sought me out rather than I sought the language out'

* Te Karere, New Zealand's first Māori language television show, is turning 40

* The dilemma of revitalising te reo in education unpacked



Morrison still has a souvenir from his playing days though, a bat he bought from David White, who is now the CEO of New Zealand cricket.

“I actually bought my most successful cricket bat off him when he was coaching one of our teams back when I was about 13 or 14 and I bought a Gunn & Moore Maestro.

“I still treasure it actually. I still use it when we’re playing beach cricket down at Whangamatā in the summer holidays. No one else is allowed to use it,” he laughs.

Supplied Scotty Morrison has commentated on sports such as golf, rugby and league but this will be first time commentating on cricket.

Morrison will be offering his cricketing opinions on the match while “sprinkling the reo in there”.

He has provided te reo Māori commentary for sports such as golf, rugby and league before but this will be his first time talking about cricket, or kirikiti.

“This will be bilingual, so I think it’ll be more about having the language in there and having it used in an organic way and in a way that doesn’t alienate anybody but more just normalises our indigenous language to people who are watching the cricket.

“We’ll make it entertaining, we’ll make it fun.”

With a fast-moving game like rugby or league, there is little room for banter. But the ambling nature of the gentlemen’s game allows for a little more verbal freewheeling, something which suits the amiable Origins host.

“When the bowler is going back to his run-up to deliver his next ball, you’ve got time to sort of talk about things, analyse a bit, joke a bit before the next bit of action takes place.

“But also, we’ve got people on the commentary team who are ex-New Zealand representatives, so there’s also the mana of what they have to say. They’ve been there, they’ve done that, so it gives it the gravitas and the credibility at the same time.”

Joining Morrison for the match at Eden Park, will be sports broadcaster Te Aorere Pēwhairangi and former cricketers Rebecca Rolls, Maia Lewis and Pete McGlashan.

Morrison says the introduction of bilingual cricket commentary is part of TVNZ’s commitment to normalising the use of te reo Māori in a range of different settings.

“We just want people to engage a bit more with it and to feel more comfortable with it. I think people will just be listening to the humour and the fun that’s happening and the language will just be entering into their homes and into their ears by osmosis and just in a really natural way.”

Supplied Scotty Morrison says he still has his “most successful bat” from his youth. “I still use it when we’re playing beach cricket down at Whangamatā in the summer holidays.”

Viewers will hear words such as whiro, which is used for the cricket bat and is the Māori word for willow, while epa means to pitch or throw and is used for bowling.

Te reo Māori is becoming more commonly heard on television with viewers absorbing new words and phrases all the time.

But there is still resistance from some quarters about incorporating our national language, a language that is found nowhere else in the world, into what we see on TV.

“I think that the tides have changed and people who are negative towards things Māori and te reo Māori being part of everyday lives are just swimming against the tide,” says Morrison.

“If you want to swim against the tide, that’s up to you. But we all know swimming against the tide is a waste of energy.”

But for those who want to go along for the ride, Morrison encourages them to “feel free to join in”.

“Feel free to use the language, it belongs here in Aotearoa and if you’re living in Aotearoa, it belongs to you too. So use it, use some of the terminology, use the greetings, make yourself more connected with the land that you live in. Because it is the thing that connects us as people living in Aotearoa.”

T20 Cricket: New Zealand v Sri Lanka – TVNZ+ and TVNZ 1, Sunday April 2