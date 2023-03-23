Breakfast's Anna Burns-Francis admits she feels the pressure

Jenny-May Clarkson and Matty McLean nearly spilt their guts this morning after trying some authentic Neanderthal cuisine straight out of the Stone Age.

When it comes to working in television, Breakfast presenter Anna Burns-Francis has plenty of stamina.

Her stint as TVNZ’s former US correspondent included covering the Covid epidemic, the Presidential election and the January 2021 attack on the Capitol Building.

But after nearly three years in the US, Burns-Francis came back to New Zealand towards the end of 2022 and in January, she and Chris Chang joined Matty McLean and Jenny-May Clarkson on the Breakfast presenting team.

It’s a change of pace for Burns-Francis who, during her time in the US, was usually reporting in the field rather than presenting and interviewing from a TV studio.

“It’s a big country and it’s really full noise all the time,” she says of the United States.

“Breakfast is full noise but it’s very different – like it’s three hours of live TV. I think I had ticked off maybe nearly everything I wanted to do in terms of big news events in the States.

“You know, elections, natural disasters, rocket launches, a coup at the Capitol – you only need one of those in your lifetime.

“My partner and I were looking to come home and we thought, ‘What better time to come than now?’.

“We thought we’d be home in time for a nice Kiwi summer. Enjoy a bit of that and kick off the new year with a new show, new job. Two of those things happened – not the summer.”

Supplied “Sometimes, because I love what I do, it feels like the easiest job in the world,” says Anna Burns-Francis.

Adjusting to life in New Zealand again has been relatively smooth sailing for Burns-Francis.

“We came home fairly regularly to see family and stuff,” she says.

“But it’s very different because I lived on Seventh Avenue (in New York). So it was just like sirens all the time and noise and stuff. So I’ll tell you what, there is no better place to be if you want a good night’s sleep than in Auckland.”

She says about her new role, “Sometimes, because I love what I do, it feels like the easiest job in the world.

“It’s so much fun to go and have a job where you just get to hang out with people that you like and talk about interesting things and make the news and lead the news every day. That’s fun.

“But certainly, I do feel the pressure of coming in this year and wanting to be part of a team that pushes that news agenda that brings out new, fresh ideas, that tells people what they need to know and what they should know.”

On weekdays, Burns-Francis’ alarm usually goes off at 3.45am while her colleague Chang, an experienced sports reporter with two children aged two and five, typically rises at 4.15am.

“I’m trying to make it a thing where the whole sleep thing is not a thing,” says Chang.

“So whenever anyone asks me about it, I’m quite conscious about not saying, ‘Oh my gosh I’m so tired’ because you don’t want to be a whinger and you don’t want to be feeling tired all the time – even if you are,” he says.

A deadpan Burns-Francis adds, “I mean you’re the show pony who turns up last anyway.”

Chang says, “That’s right. I’m the show pony. I rock in late.”

Supplied Anna Burns-Francis and Chris Chang have a good rapport and enjoy giving each other a bit of stick.

Lately, Chang has been cycling to work.

“It’s quite a good way of waking up with the wind whipping you in the face saying, ‘Wake up, wake up’,” says Chang.

“So yeah that’s my Breakfast hack. I don’t know if it’s going to work in the depths of winter but, for now, it’s a good work around.”

Burns-Francis and Chang have a good rapport and enjoy giving each other a bit of stick but don’t expect to see them joining their Breakfast colleagues Clarkson and McLean in a TikTok dance video.

In lockdown, McLean, Clarkson and Breakfast fill-in presenter Jenny Suo went viral thanks to their social media videos where, in the TVNZ studio, they performed short dance routines to pop tunes while dressed in work attire.

Burns-Francis and Chang say that if McLean tried to talk them into dancing for a TikTok video, they definitely would not be interested.

“If he tried, he’d get a fat no from me,” says Chang.

“He has already tried to rope you into the next season of Celebrity Treasure Island I think,” adds Burns-Francis.

“I’d be more amendable to that than dancing on TikTok,” Chang states. “In fact, I would do Celebrity Treasure Island if it meant I didn’t have to dance on TikTok with him. Although I don’t like camping at all so that would be a problem.”

Breakfast, TVNZ 1, screens weekdays.