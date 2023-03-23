How Fair Go's Gill Higgins almost got scammed by a dodgy email

Fair Go reporter Gill Higgins was born and raised in the UK. She has a science degree and is a former BBC health correspondent. She has been at Fair Go since 2018 but has also worked on Seven Sharp and Close Up. Gill is married with two children, aged 19 and 21.

Have you ever been scammed or ripped off?

Just yesterday I had this email that was saying I had a traffic fine and had to pay $250. I thought, ‘Well it’s not completely out of the question’. But I had learnt from my job so I looked at the email and thought, ‘That doesn’t look like your normal email address’. I sent it to my husband and said, ‘I think this is a scam but I’m just going to check with you first before I open anything’. He went, ‘Yeah, it’s a scam’. So I feel like I’m learning because I think I’m just a very trusting person. It’s not natural of me to think people are going to take advantage. But it’s something that I am obviously seeing every week in this job. So I’m a little bit more savvy than I used to be.

When you were a kid, what did you want to be when you grew up?

So many things. I changed my mind, like with the weather. An ice skater, a lawyer. What else did I want to be? I always wanted a horse. I thought I was going to be a great horse rider. Equestrian... A lot of it was sporting. I kind of wanted to be a football player, hockey player. Yeah that kind of thing. I wanted to be a doctor for a while. I didn’t ever think of journalism when I was young.

What made you want to become a journalist?

I definitely didn’t have the normal route. I did a science degree. And then I went to work in science publishing... So I came over here in my 20s and worked for a company called Adis International, which was quite a big company based here. Then after a few years, I saw a job advertised with the BBC for a health correspondent and I thought, ‘Oh, wow, I could use my science knowledge’ and also, I’ve always been a bit of a performer... So I went back to England and did a six-month broadcast journalism course and very luckily managed to get a job as a health correspondent for the BBC. A lot of it was me being determined, but a lot of it is always luck as well, you know, right time, right place. So I did that for 10 years and then came back to New Zealand because I’d married a Kiwi, who I’d taken over to England with me. And then I got a job with Close Up (at TVNZ) back in 2007.

Supplied “You’re not just reporting on something that has happened, you’re actually making a difference,” says Gill Higgins.

What goes through your mind when you watch yourself on television?

How I could have done it better maybe. Interestingly, I feel lucky that I can still have a role on TV. It’s quite a young industry. I’m in my 50s and I still feel that I’ve got a good role to play. So that’s good. Long may that last.

Can you recommend a TV show?

The Last Of Us. Quite a few people have been watching it. It’s kind of an apocalyptic doomsday but human drama.

What three things do you always have in your fridge?

Milk, cheese and coconut water.

How do you relax?

I’m very much an active relaxer so it doesn’t come that naturally. I love sports so I still play hockey at a competitive level. I love reading so I do a lot of reading but mostly just before I go to bed. That kind of style. I love doing things with friends and family. We often have family over to visit so we head off to different places. We’ve got a little dinghy motorboat so we went off to Lake Rotoiti just this weekend.

How would your friends describe you in three words?

Busy, competitive, and adventurous.

What is the best thing about your job on Fair Go?

I think the best thing is that you’re able to mix sort of your creative journalistic side with genuinely helping people. So I guess, in a way, it’s a very unusual show in that it has that direct impact. You’re not just reporting on something that has happened, you’re actually making a difference. And you’re actually changing things. That’s a really lovely position to be in that you can genuinely help people – and people are so grateful.

Where were you born and where did you grow up?

I was born in England and grew up in the countryside. In fact, the little school that I went to was a village school that had 20 kids in the whole school – and only five in my year. So it was a very, very different education for those few years. I had to play in the boys’ football team because we didn’t have enough, funnily enough, for a girls’ football team. We did lots of things with the little local country church, like harvest festival and doing rubbings off the graves. It was quite a different sort of education. Then we moved into town when I went to secondary school so then it was a bit more normal after that. But I loved it. It was so great.

