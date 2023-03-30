Helena Bonham Carter plays famous soap star in biographical drama Nolly

Helena Bonham Carter heads back to the 80s to portray a famous British soap star who was “treated appallingly” and sacked brutally from her role.

The drama Nolly is inspired by the late Noele Gordon, who starred in the British soap Crossroads and was dubbed ‘Queen of the Midlands’ and ‘The Queen of Crossroads’.

After 17 years playing Meg, the flame-haired Crossroads motel owner, Noele Gordon, or ‘Nolly’ to her friends, was forced to depart the show at the age of 61 – and she wasn’t thrilled about it.

Four years later she was dead, of stomach cancer.

Now Gordon’s story has been dramatised for the small screen in Nolly with Helena Bonham Carter taking the lead role.

The drama is penned by Russell T. Davies whose writing credits include It’s A Sin, Doctor Who and Years And Years.

But who exactly was Noele Gordon and why is her story worthy of its own television drama?

Bonham Carter did extensive research about Gordon before she took on the role.

“She was the lead actress in a hugely popular British soap opera called Crossroads from 1964 to 1981,” says Bonham Carter, “when she was abruptly, and without warning, sacked very brutally and suddenly. People never really knew why and nor did she.

“Russell thought she was treated appallingly and wanted to bring her back into people’s minds and give her the send-off she deserved.”

Helena Bonham Carter as Noele Gordon in the British drama Nolly which is inspired by a real-life tale.

While she was, for a time, a household name in Britain, Gordon is lesser-known in this part of the world – as was Crossroads.

At its peak, Crossroads, which was set at a fictional Midlands motel, attracted an estimated 15 million viewers in the UK.

“I was very familiar with Crossroads given my age,” says Bonham Carter.

“I’m 56, but I don’t think we actually watched it regularly. It was just like a permanent wallpaper on in the background as I was growing up. So I was aware of it, but I wasn’t a follower of the series.

“I didn’t remember Noele other than a dim memory of a redheaded woman who owned the motel.”

For Bonham Carter, an actor whose long career includes The Crown, The King’s Speech and several Harry Potter films, it was important to find out more about what kind of person Gordon was.

Supplied “She didn’t suffer fools,” says Helena Bonham Carter (centre) of her character Noele ‘Nolly’ Gordon.

“I’ve got files and files on the woman,” she says. “She was fantastically multifaceted.

“She wasn’t easy. She didn’t suffer fools, so I can (see how) she might have put people’s backs up.

“I spent a long time, as I tend to with every part, un-earthing, excavating and going in search of her – mostly because I’m terrified that I won’t get it right.

“I read her autobiography, which is a hilarious read. I spoke to all her friends, who were incredibly generous, and that was very telling because they really loved her...

“They said she was somebody who had formidable opinions, was a formidable character, but also had a huge heart. She was a dedicated professional and she ran the ship. She was an incredibly nuanced person and that was fun to play.”

Nolly, with a cast that includes Con O’Neill (Happy Valley), Augustus Prew (The Morning Show) and Mark Gatiss (Doctor Who, Sherlock), also explores what it was like to be an older woman in a largely male-dominated television industry.

“Nolly is also a bit of a MeToo story, but without the sex,” says Helena Bonham Carter (above).

When asked if the show resonates with what is happening in society today, Bonham Carter says: “We are making progress, but there’s still chronic ageism, isn’t there? Our appearance is constantly a factor.

“Why should it be a factor? Just because we haven’t got the bouncy collagen cheeks it doesn’t mean that we’re any less valid. At 61, she was in her prime – and sacked.

“Nolly is also a bit of a MeToo story, but without the sex. It’s men in offices in suits deciding on what women should be doing, what they should be like...

“In light of Roe versus Wade, it is extraordinary how backwards some parts of the world are going or choosing to go. Maybe they’re terrified of the consequences of giving women too much power or just having an equal playing field...

“There’s a scene where Nolly rails against ‘those men’ that really encapsulates a lot of the anger that women feel as strongly today as then.”

