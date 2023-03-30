Dai Henwood reveals what happens behind the scenes on Lego Masters NZ

Dai Henwood is back on screen hosting the new season of Lego Masters NZ.

While watching season two of Lego Masters NZ, you might find yourself wondering just what it is that host Dai Henwood and Brickmaster Robin Sather do while the contestants are knee deep in tiny bricks for hours on end.

The answer is the same thing many of us do while we’re at work − absorbing ourselves in the latest online news or drama.

“In season one while we were filming, there was the Chris Rock Oscars flap. So we were watching Lego and then I had the Oscars on my phone,” laughs Henwood. “We just sit there for hours and hours chatting about everything.”

When they’re not discussing Hollywood drama or Sather’s newfound love of mince pies, the pair watch the teams on camera feeds as they battle to finish their builds.

Challenges can last for 15 hours or more, and both host and judge need to be nearby for the entire time.

“We’re Big Brother, eye in the sky. We can pop in when we see someone’s having trouble or they need a bit of encouragement or they might be going completely in the wrong direction.”

The popular comedian says season one of the series “set an awesome bar” and he promises that season two will not disappoint fans.

“Every single team blows me away because I’m someone who builds Lego from instructions. I can’t just sit down and go, ‘OK, I’m going to build a town hall that is a metre high.”

Matt Klitscher Friends Robin Sather and Dai Henwood are reunited in a new season of Lego Masters NZ.

Henwood says when the contestants arrive, they are like “kids in a candy store”, marvelling over the brick pit and the thrill of being part of the competition.

But that excitement quickly fades as they realise that what initially felt like a generous block of time to craft their creations is rapidly evaporating.

“Time disappears so quickly, and then they start getting tired and you’re working with someone else in an intense environment so you’ve got interpersonal dynamics and it becomes very stressful very quickly.

“You can never predict when the tension’s going to come, which is also what I love about the show.”

For season two, Sather, living up to his title of Brickmaster, has ordered a slew of new parts and motors for contestants to incorporate into their projects.

Henwood says there are more elements than ever for teams to tinker with and “take their creations to the next level.

“And of course we’ve got a whole fresh lot of challenges.”

There are also what Henwood describes as “a couple of epic fails.

“Plus, we have − my favourite but not Robin’s favourite − lots of Lego being smashed in a very interesting way this time.

“I think because Robin’s more of a Lego purist, he’s about the actual building of beautiful Lego rather than the destroying of it. But I quite like seeing it go flying everywhere.”

Henwood, a star of 7 Days, recently announced in an interview that he has bowel cancer.

After that interview aired, he says the “whānau over in Denmark from Lego” sent him a care package, much to his delight. Henwood and his kids − he shares a son, 10, and daughter, 7, with his wife Joanna − are all big Lego fans.

“It’s got this huge Technic helicopter in it that I’m undertaking to build.”

Dai Henwood Dai Henwood with his latest Lego project, a Technics helicopter he received straight from Lego HQ in Denmark.

As for his diagnosis he says, “Ironically, I feel the happiest and healthiest I ever have in my life. Aside from a bit of the cancer, I’ve actually never looked after myself so well.”

Henwood was undergoing treatment for his cancer while filming season one of Lego Masters NZ but kept his condition quiet from most people.

“I was open with the producers and they’ve been so supportive.

“I’ve been lucky to sort of have these periods where I can just do work and then sort of slip off and do treatment for a couple of months and so forth, and long may that continue.

“Also, it’s the joy of doing a job that you love. It sort of fills me up to work. It takes my mind off it. It fills my bucket up.”

Henwood says the outpouring of support after he publicly revealed his diagnosis has been amazing.

“It just made me feel so loved and so special. And then there were the messages from people who were dealing with chronic illness or cancer, and how much they said the interview had helped them, and that just blew me away.

“The fact that just by going public and sort of talking about my philosophy of things and how I’ve dealt with things, the fact that I’ve helped a couple of people, that meant everything to me.”

Lego Masters NZ, TVNZ 2, Monday to Wednesday, from Monday April 10

Meet The Teams

Matt Klitscher LEGO Masters NZ married couple, Rachel & Jason.

Rachel and Jason – married from Christchurch

Where did your passion for Lego building come from?

Rachel: Jason introduced me to it. And when I built my first-ever creation in 2012 – a scale model of our house – I felt excited because for the first time ever I was successfully creative.

Favourite thing you’ve ever built?

Rachel: My two Kiwiana mosaics.

Jason: My current favourite is my mechanical water lily.

What made you want to be on Lego Masters NZ?

Rachel: Because it’s Lego... and New Zealand. Couldn’t get a better combo really.

Jason: I wanted to put myself to the challenge.

Matt Klitscher LEGO Masters NZ mother and son, Henny & Pieter.

Henny and Pieter – mother and son from Dunedin

Where did your passion for Lego building come from?

Henny: My passion for Lego building came when Pieter and I started going to Lego shows around the South Island.

Pieter: Ever since I was four, I’ve been building. It wasn’t until I was a teenager and I started building my own creations that my love for Lego bricks grew even more.

Favourite thing you’ve ever built?

Henny: My sewing machine.

Pieter: I’ve built a mini-figure model of the Dunedin Railway Station.

What made you want to be on Lego Masters NZ?

Henny: I knew Pieter wanted to be in Lego Masters so bad that I had to be there and support him.

Pieter: Really wanted to visit the brick pit.

Matt Klitscher LEGO Masters NZ friends, Andrew & Harry.

Andrew and Harry – friends from Auckland

Whose idea was it to apply for Lego Masters NZ?

Harry: Over a few drinks for one of our birthdays, we both sort of talked each other into applying for it.

Favourite thing you’ve ever built?

Andrew: I’m particularly fond of the small sets I design for family for Christmas and birthdays.

Harry: I was very pleased with a small MOC (my own creation) of a ruined castle tower sinking into a swamp.

What made you want to be on Lego Masters NZ?

Andrew: Somebody said the phrase 2.5 million Lego bricks. Need I say more?

Harry: The chance to be able to learn and grow as a Lego builder from the experience.

Matt Klitscher LEGO Masters NZ siblings, Oli & Charlie.

Oli and Charlie – siblings from Wellington and Palmerston North

Whose idea was it to apply for Lego Masters NZ?

Oli: Definitely Charlie’s. It was always a dream of mine, but I never thought I’d have what it takes to be a Lego Master.

What made you want to be on Lego Masters NZ?

Oli: As a kid, I always loved game shows. A game show involving Lego was a dream come true.

Charlie: I don’t watch much reality TV, but when I heard of some Lego show I knew it was the one for me.

Favourite thing you’ve ever built?

Oli: My favourite thing I’ve ever built is our underwater kingdom in mine and Charlie’s Lego City, Choliwood.

Charlie: I once built a rideable motorbike out of Lego and drove it around school.

Matt Klitscher LEGO Masters NZ couple, Llewe & Amy.

Llewe and Amy – couple from Lower Hutt

Favourite thing you’ve ever built?

Llewe: A large Star Wars scene of the battle of Scarif from Rogue One.

Amy: One of my standouts is a red panda.

Favourite Lego acronym?

Llewe: Toss-up between MOC (My Own Creation) and SHIP (Seriously Huge Investment In Parts).

Amy: SNOT – Studs Not On Top. These are the best parts.

What challenge would you most like to see on Lego Masters NZ?

Llewe: Some sort of destruction challenge because releasing your inner five year old and smashing things is fun.

Amy: The one where the Lego brick explodes with glitter.

Matt Klitscher LEGO Masters NZ new alliance, Carsten & Angus.

Carsten and Angus – new alliance from Auckland and Wellington

How do you know your building partner?

Angus: We were paired up together after our original team-mates pulled out because of other commitments.

Favourite Lego acronym?

Carsten: I love the name Lego itself...basically Lego is put together by two words in Danish “Leg Godt” which means “play well”.

Angus: My favourite one is LURP, which stands for “Little Ugly Rock Piece”.

What does being selected to compete on Lego Masters NZ mean to you?

Angus: Being a single dad, I just hope that my kids like my creations.

Carsten: It’s really like a dream come true and a bit surreal to be honest.

Who would have thought that a little Danish boy and his favourite Danish toy Lego should be reconnected after 30 years here in New Zealand.