Coronation Street star Harriet Bibby says soap storylines should include issue of consent

In Coronation Street, the sunlight is about to disappear from Summer’s life and be replaced by some serious storms.

Summer (played by Harriet Bibby) had split briefly from Aaron (James Craven), but she has seemed happier since they decided to get back together again.

However, Summer’s world is about to be blown apart by the revelation that during their break Aaron slept with her best friend Amy (Elle Mulvaney).

At first, before the bombshell disclosure, Summer is optimistic that she and Aaron can stay together for the long run.

Bibby, 24, says, “After their initial bust-up, Aaron said that he was really sorry for everything, that he only loves her, and she took him back. I think she does believe there is a future.

“They broke up because he’d been chatting to his ex-girlfriend, but he explained why, that nothing was going on, that she was just struggling and he wanted to help her and that was it.

“Summer accepted he was doing it out of the goodness of his heart, which actually I do think he was at the time.”

She adds, “When they do get back together, Summer is completely oblivious to anything that has actually gone on.

“So she thinks, ‘Right, this is it now. We’ve got past all of our troubles and we’re going to make it work’.”

However, when Summer realises that Amy and Aaron slept together, she views it as a big betrayal.

Supplied Harriet Bibby says soap storylines should include issues of consent. “It is one of the things that gets brushed under the carpet a lot and it will happen frequently.”

Bibby says, “She just can’t believe it. The betrayal is huge.

“There was no explicit break-up between Summer and Aaron – it was more a series of rows. But it seems it took him literally a couple of hours to go and sleep with her best friend.

“So it’s like betrayal from both sides. If your boyfriend upsets you, you go to your best friend and tell them about it. And if your best friend upsets you, you go to your boyfriend.

“Summer feels like she’s got nobody to turn to because the two most important people in her life have betrayed her.”

But then Amy makes the incendiary revelation to Summer that Aaron actually raped her. Despite her obvious distress, Summer instantly believes Amy.

According to Bibby, “As soon as Amy says it, Summer’s gut instinct is to not want to believe that someone she loves is capable of doing that. Her first response is, ‘You’re lying, he wouldn’t do that’. But Summer knows her best friend and she knows she would never lie about it.

“She wants to fight his corner, but I think deep down she knows and when Amy says, ‘Look, believe me or don’t believe me, it’s your choice’, that’s when Summer straight away turns and says, ‘I believe you, I’m really sorry’. It’s more that she wants it to be a lie because the truth is so awful.”

Amy then decides to report Aaron to the police.

Bibby believes it is crucial that soaps should tackle an issue as serious as consent.

“I think it’s really important. When we’ve done rape storylines before on Coronation Street, they have normally been attacks.

“But I think instances like this, where there has been no consent, happen far more frequently than anyone would like to imagine.

“I think a lot of young women and young men will have been in situations like this and probably been convinced that nothing bad happened.

“It is one of the things that gets brushed under the carpet a lot and it will happen frequently. So it is vital to shine a light on consent and say actually, ‘This is not OK’.”

Supplied Aaron (James Craven) and Summer (Harriet Bibby) on Coronation Street.

The actor wraps up by emphasising that inevitably this incident will have a major effect on Summer’s relationships with men in the future.

“Summer’s trust has been tested a lot in the past already. Todd, for example, abandoned her and then came back and he really had to work his way back into her life.”

She carries on, “Summer’s not one to forget quickly and I do think this will definitely complicate relationships in the future. It will for Amy too, as she thought Aaron was her friend.

“He was Summer’s boyfriend, someone who was always lovely and caring, and now this has happened. It will make them both think, ‘What are people really capable of?’.”

Coronation Street, TVNZ 1, Tuesday to Thursday