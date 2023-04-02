Despite controversy, Three's balloon show Blow Up is taking to the air

It's literally all hands to the pump to make sculptural balloon art to impress the judges in Three's new show Blow Up, which starts on April 17.

Natalie of Paraparaumu created her first balloon sculpture from a YouTube tutorial when she wanted to make a flower bouquet for her daughter’s first birthday.

The joy she got from that project, and the creativity involved in making more balloon art helped her battle post-natal depression, and became a passion. And Natalie, formerly a teacher, found herself trading a whiteboard for a balloon pump, and she’s been making her balloon art now for seven years.

“Usually the only time I’m completely child-free is when I’m twisting balloons, so often after gigs I will take advantage of that time and head to the supermarket – usually in full costume. I believe if you haven’t pushed a trolley around wearing sequins and a tutu, you haven’t really lived.”

Matt Klitscher Blow Up's new hosts, comedian Jacquie Brown and balloon maestro Dave Brenn, ham it up in advance of the first show screening on Monday, April 17.

Natalie, 38, is one of seven talented balloon artists who will vie to be the best in Three’s new show Blow Up, the latest syndicated reality TV series to hit our shores.

READ MORE:

* Expensive cakes, birthday outfits and bone broth: Meet the spoiled pooches of Sydney

* Are balloons the new plastic straw?

* Blind balloon artist from South Korea crafts his first US exhibit



Entertainer-comedian Jacquie Brown and balloon maestro Dave Brenn headline the show, with producers brushing aside claims of environmentally unfriendly practices, saying the balloons will all be composted and broken down to zero waste, with no balloons ending up in landfill. Presumably, that means they will not be released to float off across the sky.

Matt Klitscher Natalie says discovering the joy of balloon party sculptures for her young daughter helped her overcome postnatal depression.

In some areas overseas, balloons have been banned. Just last week The Guardian reported Laguna Beach had banned all balloons in public areas in an effort to save seabirds and other wildlife. There is no ban on balloons at residential addresses.

Back home, the seven Kiwi artists will pit against each other over several episodes to make seriously amazing creations, with the winner taking home a cash prize of $25,000.

Other “artists” to compete are self-dubbed “under-dog” Trey, 33, from Auckland, face-painter extraordinaire Nancy, 36, also from Auckland, 50-year-old commercial designer Sharyn from Auckland, along with daugher Jenifer. Then there’s Pip, 54, from Dunedin, and Paul, 61, from Greytown. Pip met Paul on an entertainers’ tour, and we’re told she hasn’t been able to shake him off since.

Matt Klitscher Jenifer is competing against her mother Sharyn, as well as all the other contestants in the show, which is described, as perfect for audiences of all ages.

Meanwhile Natalie, who was recently diagnosed with ADHD, says she hopes to be able to tap into the single-minded focus and determination she had as a child and turn that into her “superpower”.

Blow Up was created by EndemolShine Nederland for RTL 4. It is distributed by Banijay rights and produced by Screentime New Zealand for Three & ThreeNow and will premiere on Monday April 17.