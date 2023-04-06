Wētā leaves its mark on Jimmy Doherty's New Zealand Escape host

Having a wētā poo on your arm wouldn’t be most people’s idea of a good time. But for TV presenter, farmer and entomologist Jimmy Doherty having our iconic endemic insect deposit its dinner on him was a true badge of honour.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

“I was privileged to have the wētā do a poo on my hand – insect poo you call frass – and it’s the biggest insect poo I’ve ever had,” he laughs.

“It’s been eating all this foliage, it’s digested it, and then that’s going to turn into plant food and what’s important about the wētā is they are environmental engineers.

“They are really important in the food chain and they’re under massive threat. And you suddenly realise that you take these chains out of the ecosystem and eventually it will collapse.”

Doherty (Jamie And Jimmy’s Friday Night Feast) met the wētā at Auckland Zoo last year while filming his new show Jimmy Doherty’s New Zealand Escape.

In the four-episode series, Doherty travels the length of New Zealand starting his journey in Rakiura Stewart Island and making his way up to Cape Rēinga, meeting farmers, fishermen, community leaders and small business owners, who are doing things differently, along the way.

Jimmy Doherty from Jimmy Dohertyâs New Zealand Escape

“They all have a story to tell but it’s their personalities that I think just shine through,” he says.

Doherty says British broadcaster Channel 4 contacted him and proposed the idea of an “adventure through New Zealand”.

The series will premiere in New Zealand while UK audiences will have to wait a little longer to see his escapades in Aotearoa.

“I thought it’d be a fantastic thing to do because I think, for most Brits these days, and when I started, you have a sort of a very narrow view of New Zealand.

“We get snippets of news and often see how progressive New Zealand is but we still have this stereotypical view of it.

“I’ve done lots of shows about agriculture in the past and, obviously, loads of shows on food and that’s often a gateway into a culture. I jumped at the chance because I thought lots of people have done tours of New Zealand before, but not necessarily from the grassroots level.

“The other thing I like about it is you can walk through New Zealand without worrying about getting bitten by a poisonous snake. When you go to Australia, everything wants to kill you.”

Doherty has visited New Zealand before, travelling as a backpacker to visit his brother who lived here at the time.

Jimmy Doherty gets a taste of adventure in Jimmy Doherty’s New Zealand Escape.

For the Jimmy’s Farm star it was a vastly different experience to his latest visit, but he saw enough of the country then to notice that New Zealand is changing.

His biggest takeaway is how New Zealand is incorporating te ao Māori more into our ways of thinking about the natural world, concepts he’d like to see spread wider.

“The one thing that really struck me is the idea that a river or a mountain is its own being. And I think from a Western culture it’s always seen as just a resource to harvest.

“By giving something an identity and affording it the respect it deserves, then we talk about preserving our natural resources. It makes perfect sense.

“We talk about the natural world as a bank that we all write a cheque from and you can’t exhaust it. And I think you guys really understand that.”

Animals and nature have been a lifelong love for Doherty.

As a child, his parents moved from London to rural Essex. While his football-mad brother was practising on the paddock, Doherty was searching through the undergrowth for grasshoppers, crickets and toads and, as a teenager, he worked at a wildlife park.

His fascination with unlocking nature’s secrets led him to study animal biology and entomology at university.

Jimmy Doherty in Jimmy Doherty’s New Zealand Escape.

After reading a book called The Complete Guide To Self-Sufficiency, he became interested in traditional breeds of livestock and producing food in a more ethical and sustainable way, leading him to set up his own business raising rare breed pigs.

He now lives on his farm in Suffolk with his wife Michaela and their four daughters. The farm also serves as a wildlife park that people can visit. As well as farm animals, guests can see exotic species including capybaras, meerkats and rescue monkeys.

While the wildlife at Jimmy’s Farm is a star attraction, surely the biggest pull is Doherty himself. He modestly admits that, yes, some people do expect to see him, but that he’s usually in the office “doing the accounts”.

Jimmy Doherty’s New Zealand Escape, Eden, Wednesdays from April 12