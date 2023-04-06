Te Ao Māori News reporter Muriwai Hei's journey from making news to breaking news

“Growing up, one thing that my parents always taught me is to be who you are, not who the world wants you to be.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

“I didn’t want to be a kiwifruit picker, I didn’t want to work on the mussel boats or anything, I wanted to be a reporter – and here I am today.”

At just 21 years of age, Te Ao Māori News reporter Muriwai Hei – full name Muriwai Te Miringa Te Marama Hei – speaks with a poise and maturity many don’t develop until later in life.

Already a two-year veteran of television news and current affairs, this “typical Coastie girl” from Te Kaha by way of Ōpōtiki started her journalism career reporting for Te Karere with TVNZ before a year later moving on to Whakaata Māori after receiving “an offer that I couldn’t say no to” from the station’s news manager Aroha Mane.

“She gave me a call and kind of just said, ‘I’ve been hunting you and I’ve finally got an offer for you and this is it’,” Hei remembers.

“And when you’re a young rangatahi and the queens of journalism – which is Wena Harawira and Tini Molyneux – are willing to take you under their wing as well, it’s an offer you can’t deny, because that’s really going to benefit your future in this career,” she adds.

Nevertheless, Hei says it wasn’t a totally cut-and-dried decision.

“I’m definitely someone who likes to stay in the same place and be nurtured in that same place, so it was quite a big step for me to leave and come into this type of mahi here at Whakaata Māori.

“At TVNZ you had all the resources that you wanted, and then you come here where it’s limited, so I would say I’ve gotten the best of both worlds in my two years of being a journalist.

“That’s contributed hugely to my value and what I can produce. Due to those limited resources you literally have to work with what you’ve got and that’s what we do here at Whakaata Māori – no matter how hard our days are, we still get over the line, whether that’s individually or as a whānau.

“It’s definitely a whānau-oriented place here – you know that when you can call your bosses your aunties.”

Even before becoming a fully-fledged journalist, Hei was no stranger to the news world, having done a work experience placement at Whakaata Māori in her final year of high school, and also hitting the headlines herself after receiving her moko kauae at the then unusually young age of 16.

As Hei tells it, she had known she would get her moko kauae done at 16, ever since she was five years old, which is when her father received his own mataora moko from her uncle.

“As he was finishing my dad, I walked up to my uncle and said, ‘My turn’ and hopped on the table,” she explains. “He was like, ‘No, Bub, you’re a bit too young, but when you’re 16 you are to receive your moko kauae with your mother’.”

And 11 years later that’s exactly what happened – although not without a little trepidation on her part.

“I was still a bit on edge,” Hei recalls. “Just because I didn’t know how my generation would react to it, being one of the first to receive their moko kauae at that age.

“There was a lot of kōrero – and since then I’ve had many experiences when it’s come to my kauae, from people spitting on me in town or just giving me the side eye.

“But after I received it I saw that there were more younger wāhine Māori who would receive theirs and who became more proud to be a Māori, proud to be who they were.”

Five years on from her own experience as a national news story, Hei says a lot of the stories she does now are focused on rangatahi experiences.

“Me being a rangatahi myself still – it breaks off at 25 – I know that feeling, that struggle of trying to make your way into industries like this and trying to make your mark.

“Growing up back in Ōpōtiki for example, a lot of our whānau only work in the orchards, or on the roads, or on the mussel boats, but I want to give hope back to rangatahi that come from rural communities that you can be whatever you put your mind to – you can be the reporter, the doctor, the Harvard scholarship winner.

“If you put your mind to it, you can succeed in anything.”

Te Ao Māori News – Whakaata Māori