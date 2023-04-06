Martin Starr back with cult comedy Party Down after 10-year break

“I’m actually not in Spider-Man.” These are not the words you want to hear when you’ve just asked a celebrity whether they get recognised most for their work in Spider-Man.

But after a long, terrifying pause, Martin Starr, who can absolutely be seen in the Spider-Man franchise as Mr Harrington, laughs and says, “I’m giving you a hard time. They should have warned you that I have a tendency to mess around a little bit. I don’t want to leave anybody having strokes.” Phew.

But it shouldn’t really come as a surprise that Starr likes a joke.

READ MORE:

* Dai Henwood reveals what happens behind the scenes on Lego Masters NZ

* Country Calendar: Gin a tonic after earthquake for Mt Fyffe Distillery

* The Great British Sewing Bee sparks crafting renaissance



He is best known for his deadpan humour as cybersecurity specialist/Satanist Bertram Gilfoyle in Silicon Valley and his comedic roles in Knocked Up and Freaks And Geeks.

Now Starr is back on screen in a not-so-new role in Party Down, a workplace comedy with a cult following returning after more than a 10-year absence.

Party Down follows a group of catering waiters who are reluctantly working in hospitality until they can get their big break in their chosen field. For most of them that’s acting, although Starr’s character Roman DeBeers is an aspiring writer who looks down upon his thespian colleagues with disdain.

Colleen Hayes Martin Starr from Party Down.

Along with Starr, Ken Marino (The Other Two), Jane Lynch (Glee), Megan Mullally (Will & Grace), Adam Scott (Severance) and Ryan Hansen (Veronica Mars) are all back for season three of Party Down. Of the original cast, only Lizzy Caplan (Fleishman Is In Trouble) was unable to return because of scheduling conflicts.

Starr says discussions around resurrecting the comedy have circulated for years but he didn’t really think it would ever happen.

“At one point, we were talking about doing a movie and I think in the end, it didn’t feel right.

“So it just made sense that we were going to wait until we could rally the troops and make another season of the show.

“I know a lot of shows never get to see a second life, they totally deserve it. So the fact that we got to is really incredible.”

Also joining the cast this season are Jennifer Garner (Camping), James Marsden (Dead To Me), Tyrel Jackson Williams (Brockmire) and Zoe Chao (Love Life), who plays a chef who uses some questionable flavour combinations in her cooking.

“We didn’t really have a character in that vein at all before so it’s nice to not only have someone who’s a chef and an individual thinker, but also you can − I think − feel a little bit that there’s a kinship between Roman and her, or at least I felt that but we’ll see what direction that goes,” says Starr.

Colleen Hayes Party Down’s Tyrel Jackson Williams, Ryan Hansen, Zoe Chao, Martin Starr, Adam Scott and Ken Marino

Party Down hilariously chronicles the indignities that actors endure as they hustle and grind to make it big, enviously watching as the stars of their friends ascend.

In the new season, we see that some of the old characters have found success while some, like Roman, still sport the trademark Party Down pink bowtie.

While Starr says the ways in which he struggled as an actor are different to the Party Down characters, he does think there is some truth in what is depicted in the series.

“I think that’s what resonates with people in Los Angeles, who watch and love the show. That it really does tap into some of the reality of it, but we heighten it a little bit, maybe a lot, to bring out the comedy of it.”

If we are to believe what we see on TV, hospitality is a common occupation for aspiring actors in Hollywood. Did Starr also work as a waiter when he was anup-and-coming actor?

“No, I’m still an up-and-comer and looking forward to my opportunity to be a waiter at some point,” he jokes.

Colleen Hayes Martin Starr gets ready to party.

“I did not ever wait tables. I was a barista for six hours. I got a $4 tip. No $2 tip. Sorry, I lied to you. And that was it. That was my only foray into the service industry.”

But returning to our earlier question, does Starr, who can also be seen in Tulsa King with Sylvester Stallone and even had a blink-and-you’ll miss it cameo in Game Of Thrones, get recognised most for Spider-Man?

“I have no idea. I don’t leave the house much,” he says.

“Luckily, my fiancee likes to do crosswords. And so we just kind of sit around the house and read books and do crosswords and laugh. Those are our pastimes.”

At the end of the interview, Starr apologises again for being the cause of that Spider-Man-related “minor heart attack”.

But all is forgiven. After all, it’s not every day you get pranked by a Starr.

Party Down, TVNZ+