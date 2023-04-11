Kim Kardashian just landed a huge acting gig

Kim Kardashian has just landed a huge acting gig – but the reality TV star, entrepreneur, podcaster and influencer has already added “actress” to her resume.

Kardashian announced that she will star alongside Emma Roberts in the upcoming season 12 of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s American Horror Story, according to an Instagram post.

The video is set to a creepy rendition of Rock a-bye Baby and shares the name of the upcoming season: Delicate.

Kardashian’s role was written specifically for her, Murphy, one of American Horror Story’s co-creators, told The Hollywood Reporter.

“Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family,” Murphy told the outlet. “Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done.”

Although Kardashian is most known for her role on her family’s reality shows – Keeping up with the Kardashians, which aired from 2007 until 2021, and The Kardashians, which premiered on Hulu in April 2022 – she has had other roles in television shows and movies.

Most recently, the mom of four was the voice of Delores in PAW Patrol: The Movie, according to IMDB.

“She’s this really sassy, valley girl poodle,” Kardashian said of her character in a trailer for the movie. “My kids love ‘PAW Patrol.’ They’re so excited.”

Kardashian is currently working on the movie’s sequel, which is set to debut later this year, an Instagram post said.

getty Kim Kardashian‘s role was written specifically for her.

The reality star has also made appearances in CSI: NY, How I Met Your Mother, 2 Broke Girls, Ocean’s 8 and Disaster Movie, her IMDB said.

People took to social media to share their thoughts on the casting announcement.

“Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian in AHS 12… this is what victory feels like,” one person tweeted.

“Kim Kardashian on AHS is going to be iconic,” another person said.

Other people were not thrilled with the news.

“Ryan Murphy casting Kim Kardashian sucks. It genuinely sucks. Way to ruin AHS,” one tweet said.

“So Kim Kardashian is an actress now... American Horror Story had been in decline for some seasons now but casting her, well thats polished it off for me,” another person tweeted.

The new season is set to air this summer, according to an Instagram post from Roberts and Murphy.

