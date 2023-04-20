UK tragedy revisited in documentary series Murder In The Family

Cheryl and her daughter, Georgia, shared a real friendship that was forged even closer after she separated from her husband.

When she became smitten with a new man, farmer Jack Hooper, both mum and daughter felt that he would be the one to make their family complete. But he turned out to have a possessive, jealous nature that was to have the most tragic of consequences.

READ MORE:

* Crime drama Death In Paradise drives tourists to the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe

* Reality series The Great Pottery Throw Down has famous fan in Brad Pitt

* Culture clash in Call The Midwife



TVNZ’s true crime documentary series, Murder In The Family, investigates this case and two other shocking murders, where the victim and perpetrator are family, telling stories of ordinary relationships that take extraordinary and ultimately tragic turns.

“My mum was incredibly generous. Always trying to do the best for everyone,” says Georgia, about Cheryl. “Her first marriage to my dad didn’t work out. Mum was 37 when she had me. I was her only child. We were pretty much inseparable. When she met Jack, certainly we were looking for stability, but also, I think my mum just wanted to be loved.

“The first time I was aware of Jack was when my mum picked me up from school and told me she was going to take me to meet someone. She said he had a farm. I remember him being really chatty and enjoying the fact that we were there and wanting to show us around.

“I think both my mum and I were excited to see where this relationship would go. He put in the work to win her over and to show her that he really cared. He was so charming but I don’t think anyone knew the real Jack.”

Cheryl and Jack married in 2016 and she and Georgia moved to his nearby farm in Shropshire, England.

Cheryl’s mum, Rita, recalls, “She thought her whole world would be changed for the better. But it didn’t turn out like that.

“Cheryl tried really hard to make the relationship work, but all he ever did was go to the pub on his own and get drunk.”

In text messages to a friend, Cheryl confided that she felt lonely and isolated.

One of the things that she really wanted was to see her friends, but he didn’t like that. One night, he came back from the pub, drunk, after she had been out and accused her of cheating on him.

From her room, Georgia could hear an argument and then a smash, which was him striking the television. To her alarm, she then heard him fiddling around in his gun cabinet, continually breaking and putting a shotgun back together again before climbing the stairs. She thought they were both going to be killed but then he went back down and drove off.

It was the final straw. Cheryl and Georgia left the farm and moved in with her parents before finding a place of their own. But Jack was desperate to get her back and took to stalking her.

“I kept seeing his car go by,” says Georgia, I was very much aware that he was out there, keeping tabs on us.”

One day he texted to tell Cheryl he had taken back the car he had given to her as a present. A few days later he apologised and returned it but unbeknownst to her he had fixed a tracker to the vehicle. From that moment, he was able to monitor where she was going, every minute of the day.

On January 26, 2018. Cheryl had made arrangements to go out with a group of friends, determined to enjoy her life. To her horror, Jack turned up at the pub and accused her once more of cheating on him.

She took him outside to have a talk and he left after 10 minutes. Cheryl went back into the pub to continue her evening.

STUFF An Auckland man who befriended English murderer Jeffrey Bamber now believes he is guilty.

But Jack arrived at Cheryl’s home at the same time as she did and started banging on the window of her car with a shotgun before aiming it at her and killing her with a bullet to the head and neck. Georgia, then 14, witnessed it all and was able to tell police what happened.

Despite claiming that the gun went off accidentally, and he only meant to scare Cheryl, Jack was found guilty on June 5, 2019.

“I grew up thinking domestic abuse was physical violence,” says Georgia. “With Jack, I didn’t feel for a long time that there was a distinct problem with his behaviour. My mum wasn’t fully aware of what was going on because when you are in it you can’t see it. But his main aim was to make her feel completely worthless. It was power and control.

“Jack was incredibly abusive, in many forms – financially, emotionally, mentally – to the point where he thought it was his right to kill her.”

Murder In The Family, TVNZ 1, Monday May 1