Seven Sharp's Daniel Faitaua on the personal reasons behind his return to New Zealand

While Daniel Faitaua was in Ukraine reporting on that country’s war with Russia, his three sons were – unbeknownst to him – sitting in the school counsellor’s room crying.

The revelation proved a wake-up call and helped cement the journalist’s decision to give up his dream job as TVNZ’s man in Europe and return home to New Zealand.

Faitaua admits his wife was “really upset” when he announced he was heading to war-torn Ukraine.

“I didn’t tell her that I was crossing into Ukraine. I just said that we were going along the borders but there was no question we were going to get inside Ukraine,” he says, adding opportunities like that were why he became a journalist.

“I think as a journalist, you don’t really think about the dangers around you when you’re covering such big stories because you’re on adrenaline and you are wanting to get the story.”

However, reality hit hard when he returned to London.

“When I came back my wife said to me, ‘You need to go sit with the boys because you have three sons who are sitting in the counsellor’s room crying, wondering if Dad’s going to come home alive’.”

The need to be there for his family – and the toll three years in London had taken on them – made him realise it was time to come home.

Supplied Reporter Daniel Faitaua lived in London for three years when he was TVNZ’s Europe correspondent.

The Faitaua family moved to the United Kingdom in 2019, with no inkling of what was to come. They boarded the plane knowing Daniel’s brother, Anthony, had been diagnosed with terminal cancer and that his dad had Parkinson’s disease. What they didn’t know was Covid-19 would make it impossible for them to return for Anthony’s funeral or to catch up with the rest of the family.

“Three years was a long time – a long time for my sons to be away from their grandparents. My dad is now in his mid-70s. He had Parkinson’s before we left and now he’s in a home and dementia has set in,” he says.

“But in those three and a half years, we remembered my dad is a man who was active and always loving his grandchildren, taking them out, spoiling them. Now he doesn’t recognise them and so it’s hard for the boys to grasp because they don’t recognise the granddad that they once had. But it’s important to me that they spend as much time with him as they can.”

Faitaua says he has no regrets about coming back, but if he could have had it his way, he would have pushed to stay in London.

“Covid just changed the landscape. When you come from a Samoan family, you need to look after your extended family. That’s just part of our culture,” he says, adding he was devastated at not being able to be there for his mother for the past few years.

“There was no way for us to get home during that time with MIQ. I still remember the number 32,465. That was our place as we waited in the queue to try to secure a spot.”

supplied “I think I suffered a reverse culture shock” says Daniel Faitaua of his return to New Zealand.

Once back in New Zealand, Faitaua says he wasn’t prepared for how his home country – and its citizens – had changed.

“I think I suffered a reverse culture shock,” he says, six months after his return.

“Three and a half years ago, you could walk down the street and Kiwis would be so friendly. Now, I feel like people are just so closed off, which is not the Kiwi way that I remember.

“I feel like I’ve come back to this new world, this new era, where there’s been, I sense, a lot of tension and a lot of division. Everyone you talk to seems to be upset about something. This is not a New Zealand I recognise.

“I’m still trying to find my way to belong here, in a country I really felt I belonged to. It’s just weird.”

Workwise, he is also working out where he belongs now.

“Never in a million years could I have imagined those big stories that came at me arriving in London,” he says.

Supplied Daniel Faitaua covered a range of stories when he was based in the UK.

“Covering Brexit and then all the royal dramas and scandals from Megan and Harry leaving to Prince Andrew to Prince Philip’s funeral, and then going into politics and watching Westminster crumble before my very eyes.

“It was just incredible to witness and report on, and then also Ukraine, to be able to report from the borders of Poland, Romania, and the entrance to Ukraine. The stories I covered have just been huge.”

Before heading to London in 2019, Faitaua worked initially as a reporter and then as a newsreader on both Breakfast and 1 News At Midday. Since his return, he has been a fill-in newsreader for 1 News At 6pm and 1 News Tonight and, more recently, joined the Seven Sharp team.

“Like a dog, I need to be walked so I don’t want to be just stuck in the studio,” he says.

“I’ve always loved meeting people. I think that’s been my strength –connecting with people in real life and hearing their stories – so when the six months was up and everyone had gone back to their positions, they wondered where to put me. Seven Sharp had a maternity cover position so that’s where I am now – and I love it.

“Seven Sharp has helped me rediscover fun and laughter and, after the three and a half years of covering doom and gloom and whatever was thrown at me internationally, it is nice to be surrounded by positive people who are finding positive stories to tell because I think at this time we need them.”

The role is not, he says, without its challenges.

“It’s hard because when you have been covering news all your (working) life, you’ve got this mindset of hard news. The remit for Seven Sharp is positive news, uplifting news, so you’re pitching these hard stories and the executive producer is going, ‘No, no, no, no, no’.

“However, I’m just grateful that I have a job and I go to work.

“I’ll keep (Seven Sharp) up as long as I can but I think you’ll see some surprises come up in the next few weeks, if not months, of where I will be next. All will be revealed.”

Seven Sharp, TVNZ 1, weeknights.