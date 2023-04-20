Exploration Volcano's Chris Horsley is an all-round daredevil

At 30, Chris Horsley has had more adventures than most of his contemporaries have had hot dinners.

A joiner by trade, he is also a volcano access specialist, explorer and all-round daredevil who can now add documentary maker to his extensive resume.

“I’d probably say I’m an adventurer,” he says, when pushed for a job description.

For proof, look no further than his latest project, the eight-part series Exploration Volcano in which he travels the globe – from the Congo to Iceland – responding to volcanic eruptions as they wreak havoc and threaten communities.

Horsley’s interest in volcanoes was sparked when he was living in a remote Papua New Guinean village learning how to hunt crocodiles. “Now I climb inside volcanoes for a living.”

While he is adventurous, he is not foolhardy. He goes to eruptions only when he knows he can help in some way.

Adventurer Chris Horsley appears in the BBC Earth documentary series Exploration Volcano.

“I do everything with caution. And I’m pretty meticulous in risk assessment,” he says, admitting he’s had a couple of near misses from rock falls.

“One of them was when I was about 300 metres inside a crater and a rugby ball-sized rock came tumbling down the cliff.

“There’s some volcanoes that I would never go to. Those huge magmatic eruptions which blow out the side of mountains are places that I really don’t want to be.”

Despite always being interested in ‘earth science, fossils and digging things up’, Horsley says it was his trade – as a joiner – that made it possible for him to lead his current life of exploration.

“I’ve worked in New Zealand (such an incredible country carved out from such amazing volcanic activity), Australia, in Holland and I’m now renovating my own house in Scotland, so having that trade behind me from a young age is really what’s given me the freedom to chase unusual opportunities.”

“I don’t really have an interest in social media. I’d rather be out there doing the things that I love,” says Chris Horsley.

He believes there is nothing to stop other people following in his footsteps.

“Exploration doesn’t have to be huge overseas trips. You can find adventure on your doorstep, if you’re just willing to go out and look for it,” he says.

“It’s very easy to compare yourself to everybody else on Instagram and see what you’re not doing but I don’t really have an interest in social media. I’d rather be out there doing the things that I love,” he says.

“Every now and again, I just have this surreal moment like, ‘Oh, man, I have my own TV series. I’m doing all right’.”

Exploration Volcano, BBC Earth, Friday.