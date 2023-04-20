Eighties film Fatal Attraction is now a television drama series

Fatal Attraction is a new drama series inspired by the 1987 film of the same name.

Thirty five years ago Glenn Close’s Fatal Attraction character Alexandra Forrest popped a pet rabbit in a pot of water and the term ‘bunny boiler’ entered the English language.

The events of the 1987 movie are revisited in an upcoming eight-part series on TVNZ 1 which explores marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes towards strong women, personality disorders and coercive control.

The series runs over two timelines.

In the present day, after serving 15 years in prison for the murder of Alex (Mean Girls’ Lizzy Caplan), Daniel Gallagher (Dawson’s Creek’s Joshua Jackson) is paroled with the goals of reconnecting with his family and proving his innocence.

Back in 2008, Daniel first meets Alex and his world begins to unravel after their brief affair threatens to destroy the life he has built with his wife, Beth (Amanda Peet).

The original movie was very much a black and white affair – nice guy does one bad thing so the horrible woman who tries to mess up his life deserves to die.

“I find it very difficult to see Alex as a straight villain,” says Lizzy Caplan (left) pictured with Joshua Jackson (right).

This is a view, says Caplan, that is unlikely to resonate with today’s audience.

“I find it very difficult to see Alex as a straight villain,” she says.

“It’s just the lens in which we view things now has altered so dramatically from the 80s.

“So there’s a lot of responsibility to not play somebody who is just an unhinged, crazy woman. The challenge is finding out how do we make Alex a sympathetic character. How do we make the audience think that, in her mind, at whatever given moment, she was doing the exact right thing?”

The series is the work of showrunner, producer and writer Alexandra Cunningham. She says that while this re-imagining of Fatal Attraction shares a lot with the movie, “It is also about entitlement and midlife crises. It’s about self-image and what we will do to protect it and also what happens when someone doesn’t have one.”

For Cunningham, who says audience sympathies will shift more than once throughout the series, the show was just the distraction her family needed.

“My mother is a Ukrainian war refugee from a war before this one and she lives with me and my family.

“It gets kind of dark in our house sometimes these days (so) we love a twisty-turning show that distracts us and takes us out of our head spaces and gives us something new and fun to think about.”

Actors Lizzy Caplan and Joshua Jackson as Alex and Daniel in the drama series Fatal Attraction.

Joshua Jackson also found he had plenty to think about, not least making his present-day Daniel very different to the one sent to prison.

“Given that there was such a large gap in time between 2008 and 2023 the man is so very, very different post-incarceration,” he says.

“He goes in as a privileged white man of a certain esteem and comes out as an ex-con.

“Nobody gives a f... about him and there is no prospect for him. And there’s no space for him and there’s no family for him.

Michael Moriatis Joshua Jackson plays Daniel Gallagher in Fatal Attraction, a drama which spans two timelines.

“And there’s no employment for him and so, stripped of all of the things that allowed him to have the ego that made him commit his original sin, who is that guy as he tries to rebuild himself from not just where he was, but from zero, from nothing.”

Jackson says it was the little things that gave him the key to his character.

“You have to make sure that you pay attention to the details. He walks different. He talks different. He takes up less space. He doesn’t speak with as much bass in his voice or any authority at all.”

However, while the 2023 Daniel will be very different from the 2008 version, some things from the 1987 film will remain the same.

“There is a bunny,” says Jackson.

“There are things to boil. We can’t tell you if they happen at the same time.”

Fatal Attraction, TVNZ 1, starts Sunday April 30.