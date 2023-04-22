Paul Henry back from the broadcasting doldrums for new tv series The Traitors NZ

A newly un-retired Paul Henry will be back on the country’s television screens and stirring the pot as he takes the reins on an international hit show.

Henry, who “semi-retired” in 2016 when he called it quits on his decades-long broadcasting career, will host the New Zealand version of The Traitors.

Henry, 62, said this show was the one that piqued his interest to return to TV.

“I said to the executives ‘if everything you’re saying about this show is true, I’m in,’” Henry said.

Paul Henry in his new role on The Traitors NZ.

“I love that it encourages deceit and treachery, and lying.

“Here I am lording it up over a group of semi-scared individuals in an isolated place that is so me and I relished it.”

The new show pits two teams of people – “faithfuls” and “traitors” – against each other in a murder mystery-type elimination game.

Three/TV Guide Paul Henry was back on NZ screens during the pandemic as the country looked to find its feet again.

Henry has had a long broadcasting career – including the odd gaffe and controversy – stretching back to the 1980s.

In 2009 he caused an uproar when he pointed out the facial hair of a female guest while on TV, then refused to apologise.

That same year he called Britain’s Got Talent winner Susan Boyle “retarded” which saw nearly 200 complaints flood in to the Broadcasting Standards Authority.

The following year he resigned from TVNZ after a furore when he snickered at Indian politician Sheila Dikshit’s name in an interview on Breakfast, later referring to her as “that dipshit woman”.

But when he spoke to Woman’s Day in 2017, Henry said he was enjoying retirement – flying between Palm Springs, where he now lives, and Auckland.

He said he had no regrets about calling it a day on his television career.

"It was a nightmare... I loved doing the shows but I will never, ever go back to full-time work," Henry said.

Since it’s launch in the Netherlands in 2021, The Traitors has been picked up in 20 territories and, last year, was the BBC’s top-rated new entertainment show.