Shortland Street newcomers battle for hospital spot

Health Minister Andrew Little has outlined how the medical show Shortland Street will encourage more people to take up nursing. Video first published August 1 2022.

There could be more blood than usual on the floors of Shortland Street as six young surgeons compete for one place in the hospital’s surgical department.

The task of deciding who will win the coveted resident’s position falls to head of surgery Chris Warner (Michael Galvin), who is shocked to discover his youngest son Harry is among the contenders.

The six young surgeons competing for one place in Shortland Street’s surgical department are Quinn Cox (Clementine Mills), Parker Dawson (Aidan O’Malley), Stella Reihana (Tatum Warren-Ngata), Harry Warner (Xander Manktelow), Noah Forrester (Ariki Turner) and Britt Adams (Madeleine Adams).

Stuff caught up with the six newcomers to find out how they are coping with the cut and thrust of being part of New Zealand’s longest-running drama.

Madeleine Adams says her Shortland Street character Britt Adams is “far more ruthless than I am”.

Madeleine Adams (plays Britt Adams)

A high-achiever from a family of high-achievers, Britt plans to be Head of Surgery – if her anxiety doesn’t get in the way.

How much do you have in common with Britt?

Besides the obvious fact that we share the same last name, a fair bit. She’s quite the perfectionist, which I definitely relate to. However, I think she’s far more ruthless than I am.

READ MORE:

* Antonia Prebble: 'It’s a scary prospect as a mother'

* What makes Shortland Street's Nicole Whippy a survivor

* Patriot Brains star Becky Umbers talks Aussies and their 'crazy' housemates



The residents are competing against each other for just one job. Does the competition extend to the actors playing them?

Not in the slightest. The on-screen vibe is pretty cut-throat and competitive, but as soon as those cameras cut, it completely flips. We spend most of our time on set laughing and joking and just having the best time. They are truly the funniest, kindest, most fantastic group of people.

You are no newcomer (Mystic, The Gulf). How does Shorty differ from your previous work?

It is much more fast-paced than any of the shows I’ve worked on previously. It definitely took me a second to get used to, but once you find your feet, it’s so much fun. There’s never a dull moment in the Shorty Street building, that’s for sure.

After 10 Shortland Street auditions, Tatum Warren-Ngata finally landed the role of Stella Reihana.

Tatum Warren-Ngata (plays Stella Reihana)

An overachiever all her life – head girl, captain of multiple sports teams and dux – Stella is used to finishing on top, and not afraid to work hard to get there.

Was this the first time you auditioned for Shorty?

It’s funny – this was actually my 10th time auditioning for Shorty. Out of all the characters I’ve auditioned for, Stella is my favourite.

Stella is an achiever – some would probably say over achiever. Do you have anything in common with her?

I have a lot in common with her. And I would definitely agree that she’s an overachiever but I believe it is because of how much she cares about her dreams. I think we both share that, especially when it comes to our aspirations.

It is rare for six new characters to debut together. Did that draw you all together?

It totally drew us altogether. I love those guys so much and I get so excited to come to set and work with them every day. They’ve become my buddies and I’m very grateful that I get to go through this new adventure with them.

Actor Xander Manktelow, who plays Harry Warner on Shortland Street, says it is an honour to work with Michael Galvin and “it’s been a lot of fun to be thrown into this world”.

Xander Manktelow (plays Harry Warner)

Chris Warner’s youngest son hasn’t been seen in Ferndale since he moved to China to be with his partner and child.

How does it feel to be joining Shortland Street’s royal family?

It feels really special. It’s been an honour to work closely with Michael Galvin. He’s so much fun to work with and such a pro. It’s been a lot of fun to be thrown into this world and play with the history and drama that goes with the Warner name.

Is it strange stepping into a role that has been played by five other actors?

I’ve been focusing on myself, while also talking to the directors and actors to make sure that I’m doing the character justice. I’m really excited to put my own spin on the character.

How much do you have in common with Harry?

Harry has a really big heart and really cares about people. He’s also new to his field of work and keen to prove himself.

Watching Shortland Street helped Clementine Mills (Quinn Cox), who moved to New Zealand when she was 13, understand Kiwi culture.

Clementine Mills (plays Quinn Cox)

The daughter of actors, Quinn dropped out of clown school in Paris – against the wishes of her parents – to study medicine.

You work both here and overseas. What attracted you to the role of Quinn?

My family and I moved here from the UK when I was 13 and l would look forward to watching Shorty after school. It might sound naff, but it helped me understand Kiwi references and culture without having to ask and feel embarrassed. I was chuffed at the chance to play a role on such a long-standing show that had meant a lot to me when I was younger. And to play a proud, multi-faceted queer character is a bonus.

Do you have anything in common with Quinn?

We are both pretty quirky and unconventional and sometimes find ourselves unintentionally in trouble. Like Quinn, I say what I mean and mean what I say and sometimes people misunderstand that. But like Quinn I am also loyal, justice driven and will use humour as an armour to protect myself.

How well equipped are you to play a surgeon?

Let’s just say my Google search history for the past month has been exclusively how to pronounce various medical terms I’ve never heard of. But in one scene we shot I managed to pull off some tricky suturing techniques, so that’s promising.

Aiden O'Malley (Parker Dawson) says there is “a lot of cheeky play” between the six new actors and characters on Shortland Street.

Aidan O’Malley (plays Parker Dawson)

The nanny-raised son of rich-listers, Parker suffers from Antisocial Personality Disorder (ASPD), meaning he lacks empathy with others.

Parker has a fascination with the human body and how it works. Do you share that interest?

Yep, but my interest in the human body comes from an angle of viewing it as an engine, what fuels it best, what noises within it mean different things. Maybe not as straight forward as Parker’s clinical approach, however the real fascination lies within the mind, an endless playground, to process, imagine and apply.

Parker is a bit of a sociopath. Is that a challenge to play?

I love a challenge.

It is rare for six new characters to debut together. Did that draw you all together?

For sure. It felt like a great cushion for us to land on as young actors jumping into a big show. We all round each other out quite well. There is a lot of cheeky play between us all as actors, which hopefully translates.

“I’m no stranger to blood and gore,” says Ariki Turner, who plays Noah Forrester on Shortland Street.

Ariki Turner (plays Noah Forrester)

The golden son of his Pacific Island village who funded him through medical school, Noah feels immense pressure to succeed.

Do you understand the world Noah comes from?

To me, Noah carries the weight of his family’s expectations to be the best surgeon at Shortland Street but he tends to work from the shadows because the pressure sometimes overwhelms him. In saying that, his family is also the reason he wanted to become a doctor – so he could look after them.

Surgeons have to deal with a lot of blood and gore. How do you feel about that?

I’m no stranger to blood and gore. I played a lot of video games and watched a ton of movies that involved this sort of genre, so I’m really not fazed by it. My dad also works for Universal Beef Packers so there’s a lot of cutting of meat etc.

It is rare for six new characters to debut together. Did that draw you all together?

It is rare but it’s also been really helpful because we’re all in the same boat. I think if I was by myself, it would definitely be a lot harder to mix and mingle with the other cast members. It definitely drew us all together – love these guys.

Shortland Street, TVNZ 2, weeknights