A right royal quiz

Westminster Abbey gears up for the coronation of King Charles III on 6th May. Filmed using a 360 degree camera, the architectural masterpiece dates back to the 13th and 16th centuries.

It’s been 70 years since the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II. Now it’s the turn of her son, King Charles III.

The coronation will take place on May 6 at Westminster Abbey. Follow Stuff's live blog of the event from 6pm on Saturday.

After the service, the royals return to Buckingham Palace where it all wraps up with the balcony appearance.

Stuff will have a full round up of the events on Sunday morning including news, colourful coverage and style.

READ MORE:

* Coronation of King Charles III: Where to watch the big event

* Whakaata Māori promises the Coronation through a Māori lens

* More than 6000 troops to play role in Charles' coronation



Test your knowledge of TV and film royalty with our Coronation quiz.