A right royal quiz
- It’s been 70 years since the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II. Now it’s the turn of her son, King Charles III.
- The coronation will take place on May 6 at Westminster Abbey. Follow Stuff's live blog of the event from 6pm on Saturday.
- After the service, the royals return to Buckingham Palace where it all wraps up with the balcony appearance.
- Stuff will have a full round up of the events on Sunday morning including news, colourful coverage and style.
READ MORE:
* Coronation of King Charles III: Where to watch the big event
* Whakaata Māori promises the Coronation through a Māori lens
* More than 6000 troops to play role in Charles' coronation
Test your knowledge of TV and film royalty with our Coronation quiz.