Home and Away's Stephanie Panozzo in tune with her character

The Parata family are the first Māori whanau to join Australian soap opera Home And Away.

Stephanie Panozzo would love to be friends with her character, Summer Bay muso Eden Fowler.

“Eden’s so much cooler than I am,” she says of the woman she has played on Home And Away for the past year.

“She’s fun, she’s fiery, she’s loyal as hell and always knows how to make someone laugh. I just love that about her. She wears her heart on her sleeve and is just so much fun. You want a good night, go to Eden’s.”

Jeremy Greive Stephanie Panozzo plays Summer Bay muso Eden Fowler on Home and Away

Panozzo admits she has added a little bit of Eden to her own look.

“My personal wardrobe is so boring. I look at Eden and think, ‘Why do I not think about buying this kind of stuff? It’s so cool’,” she says, adding she has already bought some of her character’s wardrobe for herself.

Panozzo is no acting newcomer. She scored her first role during her final year at Waapa (Western Australian Academy Of Performing Arts), acting alongside Matt Nable, Emma Hamilton and Deborra-Lee Furness in the 2016 thriller Hyde & Seek. She followed up with roles on the Lucy Lawless-led My Life Is Murder and last year’s critically acclaimed Australian drama The Newsreader.

READ MORE:

* Former boy band star Jordi Webber scores roles in Home And Away and Netflix movie Choose Love

* Seven Sharp's Daniel Faitaua on the personal reasons behind his return to New Zealand

* The sporting life of Home and Away's Adam Rowland



However, her career stalled in 2020, when she was caught up in the Melbourne pandemic lockdown which led her to playing the odd music gig, working in hospitality and as a receptionist.

Ironically, a bout of Covid also nearly ended a long-held dream to join the cast of Home And Away.

Panozzo had auditioned several times, unsuccessfully, for the long-running drama over the past few years, so when the producers started the search for actors to play Summer Bay’s band Lyrik, she hedged her bets and tried out for two characters, Kirby (which went to Angelina Thomson) and Eden.

“I had a little niggle in my throat a couple of days before (the audition) and did a (Covid) test that came back negative, but then the day before I had to fly out, it came back positive and I was sure I had lost the opportunity. I was absolutely devastated,” she says, adding the audition ended up going ahead on Zoom.

Jeremy Greive Stephanie Panozzo plays Summer Bay muso Eden Fowler on Home and Away

“The chemistry read with Adam Rowland, who plays Remi, went well but I still thought, ‘I haven’t got it’. But I landed it and I was shocked but very grateful.”

Music – particularly singing – has always been a big part of Panozzo’s life.

“I have dabbled in piano and guitar and did musicals throughout high school. That’s how I fell in love with acting,” she says.

“I feel like of all the characters that I have auditioned for on Home And Away, Eden is probably the closest to who I am and what I love doing in terms of the music stuff. It’s such a blessing.”

Eden is Lyrik’s bass guitarist and Panozzo says while she wasn’t familiar with the instrument before being cast, she is learning to play it.

When Lyrik performs, viewers really are hearing Panozzo and bandmates Thomson, Rowland and Matt Evans (who plays lead singer Theo).

“Sometimes on some songs, I’ve asked to have the bass part simplified, but I have learned so much since being on the show,” she says, adding Home And Away has opened up wonderful opportunities.

“As an actor, you are in and out of all sorts of different jobs, so to have the consistency of working your craft every day is such a blessing. I feel so grateful every single day that I get to wake up and do what I love.”

And unlike some actors, she is happy to interact with fans.

“I have been recognised a little bit. Sometimes when I’m doing my grocery shopping or something, people will stare a little bit extra longer than usual,” Panozzo says,

“But, in terms of people actually coming up to me, I love it, because I meet people that I would never otherwise meet. And I get to engage with them and hear their stories.

“The show has been a part of their life in some form or big way for a long time, so I welcome people to come up and say ‘Hi’.”

Home And Away, TVNZ 2, weeknights