Duncan Garner: 49, divorced and living with his mum

A month after his “public execution” Duncan Garner is about to be back on air for the same company he accused of betraying him. But this is no redemption story, he tells Virginia Fallon.

Duncan Garner is divorced, lives with his mother and recently had to sleep in his car.

It’s an inauspicious introduction to the high profile broadcaster and while he isn’t exactly thrilled about it, he agrees it’s too good to pass up.

And it might have been worse. Other intros could have had Garner’s running away while dressed as Elton John; his mum locking him out of the house; his self-described public execution.

But nah, this one’s perfect and he knows it, even if the idea has him put his head in his hands: “I’m a 49-year-old man who lives with his mum. Don’t look at me like that.”

The 49-year-old man who lives with his mum spends much of this interview with his head in his hands while talking just like he does on the radio. He gives long answers and laughs. He says he’s had a tough six months.

The pitch for this story came through MediaWorks, which is both the company Garner publicly slammed a month ago and the one he says executed him in public.

On Friday, it announced he has a new podcast bearing his name. Today, he says he’s excited. Five weeks ago he said “this is betrayal.”

LAWRENCE SMITH Duncan Garner: “Oh god, I’m a 49-year-old man who lives with his mum. That sounds bloody terrible.”

Back then Garner was live on Today FM as it became apparent the radio station was being axed after only a year of operating.

What followed is broadcasting history. “They’ve f...... us”, says fellow presenter Tova O’Brien; shocked crew chime in from the background; Garner says, “betrayal”, then, within a few minutes, they're gone.

Now Garner’s back, though he wants to be clear he never actually left; he wasn’t made redundant.

And, while it’s been reported a group of sacked employees are planning legal action against MediaWorks, he says a bunch of Today FM staff are still there with him: “A whole bunch of people are not, I get that too.”

SOL STOCK LTD/Stuff Duncan Garner and Tova O'Brien were both part of Mediaworks’ flagship station Today FM.

So what was he saying about betrayal? What do those former colleagues think of his new role?

“No-one has said anything to me...right from the start when some of the emails were going around different groups of people, they were saying, ‘there’s no judgement here if people stay or go these are just some of the options we’re all looking at’. But everyone’s an individual at the end of the day.”

“That’s true,” I say, “but what does Tova think?”

“Of?”

“Of you staying on.”

“She hasn't said anything, you'd have to talk to her.”

Then Garner says he actually has had some contact with O’Brien who has been nothing but supportive, going on to add that years ago he picked her as someone who could and should do more which is why he brought her to the Press Gallery.

“So I’m her friend from way back and will always support her immensely. She certainly hasn’t said anything like, ‘you’re a scab’, nothing of the sort.”

We both agree that would have made a particularly good intro. Later, O’Brien politely declined a request for comment.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The Today FM team leave the MediaWorks building in Freeman’s Bay after their show was suddenly cancelled.

Anyway, Garner now has a podcast. The idea was mostly his, pitched in a hurry as he walked out the door those four weeks ago, and he’s determined to make it work.

Yes, he has some reservations about sticking with the company though finds it hard to be forever upset. Because of that he’s just had to get over it, doesn’t even know the people who shut it all down: “They're faceless to me.”

So it’s onwards and upwards as Garner gives a rundown of his new venture:

“It'll be a daily podcast, a sort of mini or compact version of what I did on the show at Today FM, so it holds lots of the same principles and values. It'll be real people and newsmakers; I'm asking New Zealanders who used to call me on the show all the time to keep in touch with me; get them on; it's called Duncan Garner, Editor In Chief.”

In the first episode, Garner says he gets pretty personal in his coverage of Today FM’s public demise, something that took a toll on him. Others too.

Supplied Duncan Garner has been in broadcasting since he was about 19 years old.

Not long after the news broke he was at an Avondale pub when he was approached by someone he’d got to know a bit, a man who’d lost his wife to cancer some years back.

“He walked in and saw me, started crying and hugged me, I thought “s... this has had an impact on people.”

When he left, a man across the road offered him some stolen steak from within his coat saying he could have it for free. A woman offered him money in the supermarket. Another woman hugged him in a pub, asking if he wanted $20 or a drink.

Garner took a few weeks off to think things through and gather his thoughts. But everyone wanted to talk about that final broadcast which is how he ended up running away while dressed as Elton John.

On the weekend after the station folded Garner turned up to a mate’s 50th birthday party only to leg it three hours later.

“Of all the things I've done in my work of all the other s... I'm going through in this time of my life, this was the one thing I literally had a line of people waiting to talk about.”

Finding a back door, he ran for it, ditching Elton’s sunglasses but keeping the hat on. It was all too much – especially given all that other s... he’s been going through.

After the news broke live on air, Today FM’s website announced its off-air decision.

That’s because Garner’s had a tough six months. His marriage ended, he's sold the family home and moved in with the wonderful mum whose always had his back, always listened or watched whatever he’s doing.

“She's taken it really hard because what does she listen to now when she’s driving around on her pub crawls?”

Seriously though, it’s been good living with her and not just because she does his washing. So far the only hiccup has been when she didn’t hear him knocking after he forgot his keys. That’s the part of the intro that has Garner sleeping in his car; mum woke him at 4am to ask what on earth was he doing.

But Mum-aside, things have still been tough for Garner. This week he’s organising to pick up his car from his former home; he gets low after dropping his son back to his ex partner and, after eight years of playing rugby league, that son has switched to rugby.

“That’s been a significant shift as well, I’ve had to walk away from all his mates who've become like sons to me, and the coach who is a very good friend, to start afresh. I feel like that was another loss, also a gain though.

“Change happens but when lots happens in a short space of time in your life it can be really destabilising and upsetting, and you just have to cope, you know?”

Even so, there have been highlights. Watching the last two games of the Rugby World Cup with his son were the most uplifting moments of the past six months.

“I’d stopped going to rugby games, I'd stopped going out and become quite insular. That got me out mixing in public and that’s why people like Ruby Tui have no idea of their impact on a former rugby playing bloke like me, no idea of what they achieved.”

LAWRENCE SMITH Despite a tough six months, Garner says things have to get better.

And another good moment came last night when he was under the Auckland Harbour Bridge at 10pm, dressed in wet weather gear and refusing to let the rain stop a planned spot of fishing.

“I sat next to a couple of blokes over here for a short term holiday from Samoa...they wanted some photos with locals, so here I am taking selfies under the bridge with them.”

Tough-six-months aside, Garner knows he’s lucky. So many people have been losing their jobs and he’s grateful to be doing what he loves. In one way or another he’s been in the broadcasting game for decades and it still feels like he’s being paid for a hobby.

Garner betrayed; getting over it; sleeping in a car; fishing under a bridge in the dark. Garner, 49, divorced and living with mum who does his washing.

Garner says there really isn’t any difference between his public and private personas; in both, he wears his heart on his sleeve and stands for kindness.

“Have I always been kind? Probably not, no. Is someone ever 100% kind? My mother would say I’m compassionate and too kind. She would say I’m too soft.”

Despite that, he says his skin is more akin to a hide, beaten into impenetrability by years of reporting from Parliament, the brutal environment he entered at 21.

“ I survived it for 17 years. I got schooled and learnt very early about assholes and turning feral to survive. Nothing has been as tough since.”

Nonetheless, it wasn’t pleasant when yesterday he logged into his long-abandoned Twitter to get passwords for his employer’s social media guys.

“I caught up with the last seven years of what people are saying about me. I'm surprised I'm alive today. It just reminded me what complete f....wits exist in some corners of social media...that’s what I loved about talkback, people could be hard on you, but they'd say it to you straight.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Tova O’Brian was amongst the staff who headed to the pub after Today FM was cancelled.

Garner says he’s not a perfect person though isn’t a bad one either. He believes in decency and hasn’t changed much from when he was a young man. He doesn’t live a fancy lifestyle, just wants to provide for his kids.

But the tough six months have thrown him a bit: trying to find a new place to live, trying to find a new rugby team for his son. “All these things that were once so comforting have gone, and I just want to settle down, to not have any more issues to deal with.”

When asked if things are going to get better, he says they have to. Then he talks about the podcast.

“It's like a startup..there are more people dealing with this than I ever dealt with on Today FM... I’ve got seven or eight people committed, there’s social media, marketing, sponsorship, publicity. I've got a producer, technical, video. The company has given me this resource; they didn't have to. I'm appreciative of that.”

But no, he says, this isn’t a story about redemption because redemption means you’ve done something wrong and he hasn’t. He’s just getting on with things and trying to make a go of it.

So really, this is just a story about a podcast. And after 45 minutes of Garner’s talking, laughing and six-tough-months the interview is nearly over.

But just as we’re winding up our connection freezes leaving goodbyes and thank-you’s unsaid. Also, an image of Garner frozen: head in his hands.