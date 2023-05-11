Lusty Tom Jones still surprises in new TV adaptation

Foundling Tom Jones searches for romance and adventure in 18th century England in a new adaptation of the classic novel by Henry Fielding.

Writer Gwyneth Hughes would be the first to admit that initially she got Tom Jones all wrong when she was offered the chance to adapt Henry Fielding’s classic 1749 novel about a lusty young 18th-century Londoner.

“When the producers suggested Tom Jones, I hadn’t read it,” she confesses. “When I did, it wasn’t at all what I was expecting – ‘randy shagger lays his way across London’ was what I thought it would be. But it’s not.”

Indeed, the work was much more decorous and restrained than Hughes had been anticipating.

“It’s 1000 pages long and poor old Tom has three sexual partners. In the grand scheme of things, that isn’t that bad.”

Sophie Wilde as Sophia Western in Tom Jones.

The novel exceeded Hughes’ expectations in other ways, too.

“It’s just so funny and charming, like bathing in sunshine. I read it some months before everything went bad with the pandemic and since then it’s just come into its own as a project. What could be better at the moment than a lovely romantic comedy?”

Hughes’ drama charts the oscillating fortunes of Tom Jones.

He is abandoned as a baby on the doorstep of the well-to-do Squire Allworthy (James Fleet, Bridgerton), who proceeds to adopt the infant.

The youthful Tom (newcomer Solly McLeod) is smitten by his captivating neighbour, Sophia Western (Sophie Wilde, You Don’t Know Me). But the course of true love never did run smoothly, and Tom embarks on a journey of sexual awakening before finally returning to Sophia.

What also took Hughes aback was the prominence of the female characters. In addition to the independent-minded Sophia, the story boasts such strong women as Tom’s aristocratic lover, Lady Bellaston (Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso), Sophia’s Aunt Western (Shirley Henderson, Harry Potter), and her maid Honour (Pearl Mackie, Doctor Who).

Hughes reveals that, “The female characters – completely to my surprise – are just so loud and confident and full of beans. It’s absolutely clear to Fielding in the 18th century that they’re just as up for it as the men. In fact, more so.”

Writer Gwyneth Hughes says Tom Jones is a ‘slightly rubbish boyfriend’.

Another surprise is that Sophia proves far more dynamic than Tom.

“Tom sort of wanders about a bit being useless and having crises,” says Hughes. “Whereas she leaves home, leaves behind everything she’s ever known and goes to find him. She goes after this – at this point in the story – slightly rubbish boyfriend. She’s just this charming, fantastic heroine – really positive and go-getting.”

Hughes, who has adapted Vanity Fair and The Mystery Of Edwin Drood for TV, has also written a version of Tom that deviates from more traditional interpretations. Her Tom is a youthful innocent, rather than a world-weary lothario.

“I was absolutely determined that our Tom would be very young,” says Hughes. “This book is about people who are just coming into adulthood.

“It’s about the moment between puberty and marriage, where people are becoming adults and trying to make the decision of how to join the adult world.

“Tom’s 20. If he’s 20, his behaviour is entirely understandable.”

In Hughes’ reading, Tom also has a wholesome manner.

“I kept saying he’s got to look like the captain of the village cricket team. He’s got to be healthy looking and kind of outdoorsy. We looked at hundreds of boys and they were lovely, good actors but they just didn’t have that look.”

Steffan Hill True love doesn’t run smoothly for Sophia.

Above all, the makers of Tom Jones wanted a drama that would chime with a modern audience.

Director Georgia Parris says, “A promiscuous young male in today’s world has to be held accountable. I’m particularly interested in female stories and I feel very strongly about that.

“The challenge for me was, how am I going to make that feel justified? And that’s what I think people will find interesting – because just Tom and his wit don’t cut it any more.”

The producer Benjamin Greenacre concurs. “I hope that there’s a twist. It’s not a twist of, ‘Look how much money we have’ or ‘Look how many bold, brash colours we have’, which I feel has already been done.

“We’ve got something different because we’ve got modern casting and the backstories and the book have been changed to reflect society as it is now.”

Hughes signs off by hoping that Tom Jones will strike a chord with contemporary viewers.

“Henry Fielding created brilliant characters, fully of their time, but still speaking directly to us in the modern world, as we strive towards our own versions of love and happiness. I’ve loved writing alongside him.”

Tom Jones, TVNZ 1, Saturday May 20