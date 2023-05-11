Troubled mum Talia returns to Shortland Street to fight for her son

Health Minister Andrew Little has outlined how the medical show Shortland Street will encourage more people to take up nursing. Video first published August 1 2022.

Lydia Buckley sees the irony in playing Marley’s jailbird mum Talia Fraser on Shortland Street.

While Talia repeatedly self-sabotages her attempts to regain custody of Marley (James Allan) – who is currently fostered by doctors Drew and Harper Whitley-McCaskill (Ben Barrington and Ria Vandervis) – in real life Buckley spends her days surrounded by children.

When she is not acting, she teaches speech and drama to young people and also works as a dean at an exclusive Auckland boarding school for girls.

“On paper, Talia and I don’t have any similarities,” she concedes, as she returns to Ferndale for a third outing as the young mum who struggles with addiction and anger issues.

“She didn’t grow up in the best environment. She grew up with gang members around her, she had a tumultuous relationship with her ex who was Marley’s biological father and she’s definitely not made the best choices to say the least.”

However, it is hardships Talia has endured that make it easy for her to feel empathy for the character.

Lydia Buckley says that Talia is back in Ferndale to “to shake things up. I’m aware of that and have totally made peace (of being seen as a villain).”

“And she is a fighter and I think it’s easy to connect with someone when their actions – even if they’re wrong – are driven through love.

“She loves Marley more than anything. He’s everything to her and that is what drives her,” she says, adding she believes there are many women in New Zealand who can identify with Talia’s struggles.

“It’s been a privilege to play someone with an addiction who is also a struggling mother because I think there are so many people that will resonate with that.

“I hope that they can see themselves in her and find a connection there for sure.”

Talia’s previous visits to Ferndale have not gone well.

When her attempt to reunite with her son went wrong, she kidnapped him and went on the run.

Her actions put her back in prison and any chance of parole plummeted when she stabbed a fellow inmate after Harper cancelled a visit with Marley.

Now Talia is back. On day-release from prison, she has a job and is ready to reconnect with Marley.

Buckley says, as always, Talia’s return is not without drama – particularly when Drew and Harper learn she wants to see Marley.

“It’s quite clear that her function is that of disrupter; she’s there to shake things up. I’m aware of that and have totally made peace (of being seen as a villain).”

Does she think Talia will ever be a suitable parent for Marley?

“I think she’s got work to do but it’s not out of the question. I think she’s in a better position than she has been in the past. She’s really been fighting to stay clean, to get a job and hold one down,” she says.

“She goes between wanting nothing more than to have him back and realising – when she is able to connect with Harper – that Marley is actually in a good place with them right now. So personally I’d say she’s not quite ready.”

Buckley says that character Talia hasn’t made the best choices in life with regard to herself or her son Marley (James Allan) but she wants to change. “She loves Marley more than anything. He’s everything to her and that is what drives her.”

Whether Talia sees it that way remains to be seen. However, Buckley is relishing being able to return to Ferndale.

“I knew there was always room for her to come back but it’s lovely when I get the call or the email asking for a return. It’s always a nice surprise.”

Buckley grew up in Wellington and studied Theatre at Victoria University. She has spent much of her career on stage, including touring New Zealand and Australia with Pop Up Globe.

She moved to Auckland to start her career in screen acting and landed roles in the Danish/Kiwi television drama Straight Forward (alongside fellow Shorty alumni Matthew Walker, Mia Pistorious and Timmie Cameron) and then Shortland Street.

“It was so exciting going from stage to screen and making that transition. It’s the most fun thing.”

And while Talia is a troublemaker on screen, Buckley says she has had only positive feedback from those who recognise her in real life.

“After the last time I was filming, I went to a restaurant and my waiter said, ‘You’re on Shortland Street’,” she says.

“Then last year, I was hopping on to a plane to Europe and the flight attendant asked everyone to put their mask down so they could check their passports.

“And she went, ‘Oh my gosh, you’re Talia’.”

Shortland Street, TVNZ 2, weeknights