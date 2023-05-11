Shonee Bowtell returns for a record-breaking third season of Survivor Australia

Hosted by Jonathan LaPaglia, the eighth season of Survivor Australia sees Heroes face off against Villains in a test of courage, endurance and strength.

Shonee Bowtell holds the record for the most time spent on Survivor Australia, with a combined total of 124 days filled with freezing cold nights and meagre rations.

Being the first person to reach such a goal must come with some reward, perhaps a certificate or a framed immunity idol?

“I didn’t get anything except for some battle wounds from playing the game that many times,” she laughs.

READ MORE:

* The Gone: TVNZ's Kiwi-Irish drama has us asking, is Aotearoa-noir our new cinema of unease?

* Crocodile Rock to Life's a Happy Song: The Muppets' best musical moments of all-time

* Succession throws a house party of horrors, but what is there to celebrate?



Bowtell is also the only person to have been on Survivor Australia three times, coming back for another stint, this time on Survivor: Heroes v Villains.

She first competed on Champions v Contenders in 2018 and made it to the top four. She tried her luck again in 2020 in All Stars, placing seventh. And now she’s hoping third time will be the charm that earns her the $A500,000 prize.

The fan favourite, who lives in Queensland, says saying yes to a third season was easy.

NIGEL WRIGHT Shonee says this season of Survivor Australia was the most challenging but she believes it’s also the best.

“Sure, why not? Life is for living. And playing Survivor is something that so many people dream of doing, and not many people actually get the chance, so I feel like when you’re given an opportunity again, you’d be crazy to say no.”

But she admits that when she got the call to come back to Survivor, she was hoping for another kind of television experience.

“I thought it would be about a different show... I was kind of expecting a show with food and accommodation.”

Bowtell, who has endeared herself to fans with her sunny disposition and for ditching the Survivor ‘uniform’ of shorts and T-shirt for summery dresses, finds herself on the villains’ team this season.

While she doesn’t really see herself as a scoundrel, she says it is preferable to being called a hero, a label that doesn’t sit right with her.

“I was very happy to be a villain because I can’t rock up to the Heroes tribe and be like, ‘Oh, I’m a hero because the people liked me on TV’. There’s nothing really that I can say with confidence that’s heroic about myself, so I would rather just rock up and be able to play a villainous game.

“I feel like a game of Survivor in itself is quite villainous. Regardless if you’re a hero or a villain, you still have to go behind people’s backs and vote them off every night. So I would much rather just be upfront and honest about it.”

Bowtell says the conditions in Samoa, where this season was filmed, were much more challenging than Fiji, where her previous seasons were based.

“I think it was definitely the hardest season that I’ve ever played. The conditions in Samoa were absolutely nothing like Fiji.

“Lots of rain. But don’t worry, they’ll show the nice sunny parts on TV, so it’s still good for the viewer’s pleasure, but it’s definitely the most difficult season I have ever played. And I think it’s the best season also.”

NIGEL WRIGHT Back for a third time on Survivor Australia, Shonee Bowtell (centre) hopes to try her hand at a different kind of reality show in the future, preferably one that involves “food and accommodation.”

With three seasons of Survivor Australia to her name, Bowtell has learned much about how to outwit, outplay and outlast her competition.

The 31 year old says her attitude towards the game has changed over the years, especially from the first season where she, “Wasn’t that keen” on the survival aspects of the game.

“I would have preferred to stay at a hotel and cruise on down for the day. But I think as I have gotten older, I actually think it’s really exciting doing the suffering elements and really putting yourself to the test and seeing how far you can push yourself.”

Many contestants want to leave the Survivor world behind once they return home.

Some can’t bear to look at another bowl of rice and beans, the staple diet of Survivor camp. But for Bowtell, who finds the transition back to ordinary life quite seamless, the rice pendulum has swung in the other direction.

“I absolutely love rice. I love it. I’m obsessed with it – I think because I had such a limited quantity on Survivor. Now I just can’t get enough because I know that I’m allowed to eat as much as I like.

“But for me, adjusting to life after Survivor is really easy.

“I know some people find it a little bit more difficult and are maybe a little bit more sensitive. But for me, I just cruise on in and cruise on out back to my life.”

Survivor Australia, TVNZ 2, Fridays