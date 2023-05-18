Coronation Street's Faye Windass torn between her ex and her fiance

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi met Roy Cropper star David Neilson on a visit to the set of ITV's Coronation Street. (First published September 2021).

As that timeless old song would have it, Faye Windass (played by Ellie Leach) in Coronation Street is torn between two lovers, feeling like a fool.

In the past few weeks, her life on the cobbles has been turned upside down. Her boyfriend Craig Tinker (Colston Smith) has very publicly proposed to her.

Faye said yes to him but, at the same time, she finds herself increasingly drawn to her ex, Jackson (Joseph Evans).

READ MORE:

* Succession's Alexander Skarsgård: Gold bomber jackets, sexual tension and… sweet justice?

* Tom Jones: TVNZ hosts less bawdy, Bridgerton-inspired makeover of classic novel

* The Mother: Kiwi Niki Caro's Netflix actioner is much better than others would have you believe



He has returned to Coronation Street with their daughter Miley (Frankie-Jae Simmonds).

When Faye shared a secret kiss with Jackson, all her old feelings about him were re-awakened.

Then Jackson told Faye he was moving with Miley to work in Slough in the south of England, and she became deeply conflicted.

ITV/Shutterstock Ellie Leach says Faye is conflicted about who to choose. “She is very torn between what her life could be with Craig and what her life could be with Miley and Jackson.”

Leach, who has played the character since she was 10 years old, describes the internal dilemma that has been tearing Faye up.

“It’s even harder because when Miley first came back, Faye was adamant that she didn’t want to see her,” says Leach. “She was thinking, ‘I don’t want to get too attached to her because what will happen if she leaves again?’. She was scared to meet her and fall in love with her”.

And now, the actor continues, “What Faye feared is coming true. So she’s struggling with the fact that she doesn’t know how to make all of these different parts of life come together.

“She is having to choose between one and the other. In an ideal world, she would want everything to just be perfect, but it’s never going to be, is it?”

The 22-year-old actor expands on the fact that the choice Faye faces is extremely difficult.

“She is very torn between what her life could be with Craig and what her life could be with Miley and Jackson.

“She sees how much he (Jackson) cares about Miley, how much he will smile at her and what a great dad he is. She knows in her heart what her feelings towards Jackson are.”

Matters have become more complicated because Craig, who is a police officer, is blackmailing Faye about the hit-and-run accident she was involved with. Faye, who has been in jail before, is terrified he will reveal her secret and send her back inside.

Leach reflects on this delicate situation.

“Everyone knows that Craig is just this fun-loving character. And we’ve never really seen him react like that before. He’s always just so nice.

“So I feel Faye is definitely thinking, ‘Where does this come from? Who is this person?’. As much as the blackmail drives her to stay – because she’s scared of it getting out – it’s also driving them further and further away.”

Leach carries on, “You don’t want to be in a relationship with someone who’s literally blackmailing you.

“But also, she can’t not be in that relationship because then people will find out what actually did happen.

“And then she’s got the fear of going back to prison, which she would never want to do.

“So she definitely sees Craig in a different light now. She still has a lot of love for him, but she’s not in love with him any more.”

ITV/Shutterstock Faye (Ellie Leach), Jackson (Joseph Evans) and Miley (Frankie-Jae Simmonds). Leach says that Faye fears losing Miley again. “She’s struggling with the fact that she doesn’t know how to make all of these different parts of life come together.“

The moment when Miley and Jackson are preparing to leave the street is exceedingly painful for Faye. It is, after all, the second time in her life that she has had to say goodbye to her daughter.

Leach explains, “Faye is just heartbroken. The whole reason why she didn’t want to see Miley in the first place was because she was so scared that this would happen – that Miley would get pulled into her life again, Faye would love her and they would bond really well, and then Miley would leave again.

“What’s really hard is that Faye has chosen to give herself another chance with her daughter and now she feels like she’s ruined it for herself – because she’s just watching her leave again.”

The departure also affects Faye’s feelings towards Craig.

“It makes her resent Craig as well,” Leach says, “because she’s thinking, ‘This is what I could have. This is the life I could have with my child who I love very, very much. But you’re taking that away from me.’ ”

The actor closes by summing up the conflict raging within Faye.

“It’s really hard for her because it literally is a case of, ‘Do you go with the head? Or do you go with the heart?’ ”

Or as another classic song puts it: Should I stay or should I go?

Coronation Street, TVNZ 1, Tuesday to Thursday