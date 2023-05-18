Why Shortland Street's queer visibility is so meaningful to actor Clementine Mills

Health Minister Andrew Little has outlined how the medical show Shortland Street will encourage more people to take up nursing. Video first published August 1 2022.

Clementine Mills says watching Shortland Street helped her when she was a young teen coming to terms with her sexuality.

The actor, who identifies as a gender queer female, says watching storylines featuring lesbians Jay Copeland (Jaime Passier-Armstrong) and Maia Jeffries (Anna Jullienne), who took part in the drama’s first Civil Union ceremony in 2006, made a big impact on her.

“Growing up and realising I was queer and being able to see a storyline like that on primetime TV was huge,” says Mills, who plays Quinn Cox, one of several surgical registrars competing to join the hospital’s surgical department.

“It didn’t feel like they were different to any of the heterosexual couples. Everyone was presented as equal. Being able to turn on the TV when I’d come home from school and see that positive visibility and representation and now, years later, to be able to play a queer role is just really, really cool.

“And also a very proud and unapologetic queer. She never, at any point really, needs to say, ‘I’m this or that’. She’s just Quinn. She likes who she likes and she never apologises for it.”

Clementine Mills says her role as Quinn Cox in Shortland Street is “definitely the best role I’ve auditioned for and the one that I felt most connected to.”

Mills says Quinn is, at times, an agent of chaos.

“I think she’s a very honest person. She has the best intentions but sometimes that honesty can lead to miscommunications and misunderstandings. Not a lot of people necessarily get her straight away, which is something I can relate to,” she says.

“I’m neuro-divergent. I didn’t make any conscious decision to play Quinn as neuro-diverse – and she certainly wasn’t written like that – but after a few weeks, I was like, she’s certainly not neuro-typical.

“I never intended to present her that way but, I guess because it’s me playing her, that just naturally came out just like anyone’s natural energy will sort of seep into a character.”

Quinn has stood apart from the other registrars from the beginning. She arrived late and from the outset failed to impress Head Of Surgery Chris Warner (Michael Galvin).

“She’s a bit of an underdog in that sense of if you were to look at her that first day and go, ‘Well, who’s going to get the surgical position?’, you wouldn’t think it’d be her.

“You’d think she’s probably going to be the first to go,” Mills says.

Now, what was meant to be a fun flirtation with same-sex couple Maeve (Jess Sayer) and Nicole (Sally Martin) has landed the young surgeon in hot water.

Misunderstanding what was going on, Madonna (Marianne Diaz) has accused Maeve of sexually harassing Quinn.

Mills, while relishing her first role on mainstream, prime-time television, knows anyone who comes between the pair is unlikely to be popular with the show’s fans.

“I know that a lot of people are very supportive of that relationship, so it feels a little unnerving, I guess worrying, that people will be upset but I think Quinn has the best of intentions,” she says.

“She sees the world a certain way and says that is how it is. She doesn’t always understand why other people are offended or upset by things she does.”

British-born Mills left New Zealand at 18 to attend acting school in Sydney. She now works in New Zealand, Australia and the UK.

Her career highlights include playing the lead role of Tracey in M Rock with Sydney Theatre Company, starring in Aussie feature films Mirror and Zoe Misplaced and playing Bec in the LGBTQ+ Aussie web series Starting From ... Now! that has now garnered 100 million views and an international following. Most recently she has been touring with the Pop Up Globe.

In between gigs, she’s auditioned for Shortland Street “seven or eight times” but says the wait has been worth it.

“This is definitely the best role I’ve auditioned for and the one that I felt most connected to,” adding she really admires the way Shortland Street has pioneered authentic casting, particularly in the past decade.

She also welcomes the way her bisexual and irreverent character is being used to raise awareness of societal problems from a female perspective.

With sexual harassment, it is more often than not depicted as a man manipulating a woman.

“An older woman and a younger woman is a less explored narrative, but just as valid one,” Mills says, adding it is also rare to see a neuro-divergent woman on screen.

“Something I’m quite passionate about is presenting the narrative of that being neuro-divergent isn’t anything wrong; it’s just like speaking a different language, you know. You’re playing a different game. It’s not bad or wrong, it’s just different.”

Shortland Street, TVNZ 2, weeknights