Home And Away star Ada Nicodemu reveals new cult fear for Summer Bay

The Parata family are the first Māori whanau to join Australian soap opera Home And Away.

Ada Nicodemou has no trouble understanding why Summer Bay’s Leah Patterson-Baker can’t turn her back on a child in need – even if it brings danger on her family.

Leah and partner Justin (James Stewart) are fostering teen Andrew (Joshua Hewson), who approached them for help after his father died.

When local cop Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) investigates, he discovers Andrew’s late dad abducted him when he was just four and the pair were part of the notorious doomsday-prepper cult, Vita Nova.

Cash warns that Vita Nova is dangerous and that Leah and Justin should tread carefully if they decide to look further into Andrew’s background.

Nicodemou, who has a 10-year-old son, Johnas, says the couple’s decision is a no-brainer.

“Once you are faced with having to look after a child who is that badly damaged, how could you turn your back on that? I mean, I know I couldn’t,” the Home And Away veteran says.

“I mean, obviously you would think twice about it, especially if you are Leah and Justin who already have a responsibility to Theo (Matt Evans) and also to themselves and the town because you are putting everyone in danger.

Jeremy Greive Actor Ada Nicodemou plays Leah Patterson-Baker on the long-running Australian television series Home And Away.

“However, I don’t think they’re given a choice really. Leah just puts everything into it and totally loves him (Andrew) and adores him and really wants to do the right thing by him. She tries to teach him how to read and write properly and really nurtures him.”

Nicodemou is full of praise for Hewson, who plays Andrew.

“On screen, he’s mesmerising and (when I was) working against him, I just couldn’t stop looking at him,” she says.

“It felt like he was Andrew. I really felt I had to nurture him and care about him. Josh did a really good job with the character.”

Despite Cash’s warning, Leah and Justin launch a search for Andrew’s mum and when a woman called Esther turns up in the Bay claiming Andrew is her son, they face a whole new set of problems.

“They have really come to love him and he’s part of the family. But the right thing to do, if this is his mum, is let Andrew go and be with her,” Nicodemou adds, hinting that the reunion is nowhere near the end of the story.

“This is a storyline that goes on for quite a while and people are hurt. It’s very, very serious.”

Vita Nova is not the first cult to threaten Summer Bay.

In 2005, the Believers – led by Mumma Rose – created havoc when they declared local girl Tasha (Isabel Lucas) their ‘chosen one’ and forced her to have a child against her will.

Eight years later, a second cult, led by Ethan MacGuire (Kiwi Matt Minto), set up home in the beachside town. Their stay did not end well, with Ethan dying in an explosion.

Nicodemou admits she was a little taken aback when she found out about this new cult storyline but quickly realised at the heart of it was a traumatised and tortured child in need of help.

That, she says, has been an ongoing theme of the show since it launched 35 years ago.

Jeremy Greive Summer Bay’s Leah (Ada Nicodemou) has been married three times, widowed twice and divorced.

“There’s always been some families that have taken in kids in need and given them a home and I guess rehabilitated them and given them love and all that sort of stuff,” she says, adding Leah and Justin are just continuing that trend, initially with Theo and now with Andrew.

The storyline is just the latest in a long line of threats Leah has faced since the character was introduced 23 years ago. She has been married three times, widowed twice and divorced, survived a slew of life-threatening injuries, been involved in a controversial surrogate storyline and, more recently, been abducted by a madman.

Nicodemou says the drama’s writers never cease to surprise her with what they come up with for her character.

“I could never be a writer. I don’t know how they do it,” she says.

“I’m not one of those actors that ever go up to the writers and go, ‘What are you giving me? What am I doing next?’. I always just read the script, like everyone else, and go, ‘Oh, this is amazing’. I love being surprised every week.”

Home And Away, TVNZ 2, weeknights.