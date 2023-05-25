Former ER star Parminder Nagra returns to the world of medical dramas with Maternal

Medical drama Maternal follows three doctors returning to post-pandemic frontline medicine after maternity leave.

Maternal, a new six-part British drama about three doctors returning to post-pandemic medicine after maternity leave, starts on TVNZ 1 on Saturday. TV Guide looks at the stars of the series, which was inspired by writer Jacqui Honess-Martin’s experiences returning to work after the birth of her first child.

Parminder Nagra as Dr Maryam Afridi.

Parminder Nagra (Dr Maryam Afridi)

Friendship helped Parminder Nagra win her role in Maternal.

While living in Los Angeles during the Covid pandemic, she and best mate Lara Pulver often filmed audition tapes together.

So when Pulver was asked to audition for the role of surgeon Catherine MacDiarmid it was Nagra who read the role of Afridi off camera.

Producers were so impressed, they hired both women.

Nagra, who made her acting debut in Bend It Like Beckham, is no stranger to medical dramas. She played Dr Neela Rasgotra in ER.

However, the experience wasn’t as helpful as you might think.

“Some of the terminology that I got used to saying on ER, I was told, ‘That’s not how you say it here’. It’s pronounced differently in Britain,” says Nagra.

But while Afridi struggles with returning to her role as a paediatric registrar, Nagra enjoys being a working mum.

“I like being at work and that makes me a better mother, because I’m basically just in a better mood,” she says. “Otherwise, where’s my identity gone?”

Lara Pulver as surgeon Catherine MacDiarmid on Maternal.

Lara Pulver (Surgeon Catherine MacDiarmid)

Maternal is something of a family affair for Lara Pulver.

Her real-life husband Raza Jaffrey plays her love interest and fellow doctor Jack Oliviera.

“I did say to him, ‘At what point do you think this is going to be weird?’. (But) it wasn’t remotely,” says Pulver, a mum of two.

“Also, it served the story because Catherine and Jack needed to have that history, so for us to have that intimacy on screen wasn’t a problem.”

Pulver outlines some of the research she did for the role.

“My guru was Zoe Barber, who is an incredible surgeon. I asked her loads of questions because most of my story arcs were things she actually lived through. I also had the privilege of shadowing paediatric surgeon, Roman M. Sydorak.

“Some scenes I thought, ‘That’s dramatic licence’ but another family friend, who’s an obstetrician, told me, ‘Nope, I was in the middle of surgery once and my nanny couldn’t turn off the house alarm. So I got a call mid-surgery, my nanny was put on to loudspeaker and I talked it through with her.’ Extraordinary.”

Lisa McGrillis as Dr Helen Cavendish.

Lisa McGrillis (Dr Helen Cavendish)

The role of a registrar in acute medicine is something of a turnaround for Lisa McGrillis, who is more used to comedy in her role as Kelly in Mum.

But she says that playing a working mother seemed close to home.

“Dealing with the life-work juggle is something that I can relate to on a day-to-day basis, like anyone who’s trying to be a good mother but is also passionate about their work, which I am,” she says. “For the first time I feel like I’m playing a character that’s close to me, so they were easy shoes to fill.”

However, less familiar was her character’s hospital situation where Cavendish has to work alongside a cheating husband who is also her boss.

“Her husband is having an affair with a woman that Helen has to work with,” says McGrillis.

“But Helen can put on a front and go, ‘OK, I’m just going to swallow this for a bit. I’m going to go in and be the best doctor I can. I’m going to do my ward rounds with a woman that my husband’s been having an affair with.’

“If that was me, I would absolutely fall apart.”

Maternal, TVNZ 1, Saturday June 3