Succession: Shiv Roy, thanks for repping my name like a boss

OPINION: “Can I have a name for the order?”

“Siobhan.”

The girl at the cafe squinted at me and I took a breath, preparing to recite my usual “S-i-o-b – no, not v, it’s b for blue – h-a-n.”

But her question wasn’t about the spelling. “Do you watch a show called Succession?”

Why yes – I do. Like anyone who frequently has to justify to themselves why they are subscribed to five different streaming services, over the past few years I’ve been engrossed in the antics of the Roys, whose reign as TV’s most depraved family is coming to its end after four seasons.

At the heart of my obsession is Siobhan “Shiv” Roy, the only daughter of media mogul Logan Roy, played masterfully by Australian actress Sarah Snook.

I’m not alone in this. Screeds have been written about what makes her character so compelling – from the ruthless duplicity she shows in backstabbing her brothers, to her toxic relationship with her hapless husband, to her flawless power bob and pantsuits.

But my admiration comes from a personal place. As the first high-profile Siobhan on television, she has catapulted my hard-to-pronounce Irish name into the public consciousness in a manner not witnessed since actress Saoirse Ronan explained: “It’s Ser-sha, like inertia”.

(For the record, it’s Shiv-awn, like... his lawn).

I am not Irish, which adds to the confusion. My parents were teachers, and figured a relatively uncommon name would reduce the risk of them forever associating their firstborn with snot-nosed Samantha or know-it-all Nina.

As teachers, they should have known better. My own school days were marked by red-faced roll calls. With every relief teacher came a new butchering of my name – See-o-ba-harn. Sigh-ob-han (to this day, some of my school friends still gleefully call me “Sigh-ob”).

It’s torture being a shy kid with an exotic name. How I wished my parents had at least opted for a more straightforward spelling, like What Now presenter Shavaughn Ruakere.

But names have a weird way of determining your destiny, and as an adult, I’ve ended up with an Irish partner. Joining him on a visit to his home country, it was a revelation to be able to walk into a Starbucks and not emerge with “Soybean” scribbled on my cup.

I used to be in the habit of apologising for having a tricky name – or laughing along with the common complaint that “it just makes no sense”. I’ve tried to stop doing that. After all, it makes perfect sense in the Irish language.

But now Siobhans around the world finally have the hero (well, antihero) we need. You sure as hell wouldn’t catch Siobhan Roy apologising for her name – in fact, she’s turned it into a literal weapon, using the nickname “Shiv”.

Which was the girl at the cafe’s next question: “Do you go by Shiv?”

I don’t, usually, but that day I tried it on for size, marching to the counter to collect my order with billionaire media heiress-like confidence when those four letters were called out.

I know, it sounds ridiculous. But after all these years of mispronunciations, mangled spellings, and missing out on a personalised lunchbox or keychain, I can’t help but bask in the glory of having my name under the pop culture spotlight.

In the series finale, we’re set to find out whether Shiv will come out on top in her ambition to become the CEO of Waystar Royco – or lose it all.

But for me, her lasting legacy will be the PR job she’s done for the name Siobhan.