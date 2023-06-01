Te Ao With Moana's Hikurangi Jackson on working with his mum: 'She's kind of like our X-factor'

On Te Ao with Moana, reporter Hikurangi Jackson investigates the rise in referee abuse in rugby, and the emotional toll the abuse brings with it. (First published October 2021)

It was almost inevitable that Hikurangi Jackson would become a journalist.

The award-winning 32-year-old producer and reporter for acclaimed Whakaata Māori current affairs show Te Ao With Moana literally grew up in the industry, tagging along with his then-sports journo, and now politician, dad Willie Jackson from a young age.

“I used to beg him to interview certain people, and if I could come along with him,” recalls Jackson.

“I remember on my birthday once he interviewed Doug Howlett and Carlos Spencer – this was when the Blues were popping off – and I went along and met them both, got photos. It was pretty cool.

“I remember another time he came to pick me up, told me to jump in the back of the car, and sitting in front was Jonah Lomu. He turned around and said hello to me – and this is Jonah in the 90s you know, at his peak.

Charles Brooks S1R old Journalist Hikurangi Jackson says he and his mum Moana Maniapoto work well together. “She’s a performer you know, so it’s great seeing her get in the ring with people like Christopher Luxon, Jacinda, all the top politicians.”

“I used to tag along with my dad even when he was on Eye To Eye With Willie Jackson, when he was at Radio Live and, of course, at Radio Waatea – so he was a big part of me going down the media path I guess.

“I always knew I wanted to work in the media. I just didn’t know how or what.”

Figuring out the how and what would come later for Jackson, starting with his “first proper job”, working for TV producer Bailey Mackey’s Black Inc Media at the age of 18.

“It was for a rugby doco series called Beneath The Māori Moon. I think he made me be an actor in one scene or I’d translate, do subtitling – everything.

“But that’s what you’ve got to do when you’re a young fulla going through – just go get the coffees, do whatever to get your foot in the door. Some people like skipping those steps, but I like doing it all.”

Following this initial foray into the media world, Jackson enrolled at Auckland University to study commerce and arts, but in his 20s would return to work for Mackey, who by this time had set up new company Pango Productions.

“I used to work on heaps of shows for Pango, like Sidewalk Karaoke, Piri’s Tiki Tour, Te Matatini – lots of Bailey’s little projects – so that was actually a great way to build up my storytelling skills, just meeting different people and seeing how people operate with camera crews and all that.”

Two years later, Jackson recalls being given “a shot” as a reporter for long-running TVNZ current affairs show Marae, which had been outsourced to Mackey’s production company in 2015.

“I remember my first ever story. I did it on Nehe Milner-Skudder and I was like, could he be the bolter of the 2015 World Cup?

“I was really excited about it. It was my first story and then when I went back to Marae I got told that they were going to take me out of the story and put another journo in.

“I remember feeling a bit sad about it, but I was a young fulla, so all good.

“Marae was a great gig, a great show – Miriama Kamo and Scotty Morrison, both role models for me. Cameron Bennett was there too, and Bailey was the big boss, so lots of people I looked up to.”

Charles Brooks S1R old “I used to beg him to interview certain people, and if I could come along with him,” says Jackson of his dad, politician and former journalist, Willie Jackson.

It wasn’t to last though – on hearing that his mum Moana Maniapoto would be hosting her own show for Whakaata Māori in 2019, Jackson got to wondering.

“I was sitting there thinking, ‘Aw man, this is going to be awkward’. Because essentially we’re rivals, because all current affairs shows are – even though we’re all mates at the end of the day, it is a rivalry.

“So I was thinking I needed to jump ship and work with my mum,” Jackson laughs.

After finishing his final year at Marae, that’s exactly what he did – and it seems to have worked out.

“We work really well together. I like coming up with ideas and she’s kind of like our X-factor on the team, because she’s really clued-up, really switched-on – she’s a performer you know, so it’s great seeing her get in the ring with people like Christopher Luxon, Jacinda, all the top politicians.

“And we don’t argue that much. Because she lives far away from the office, she stays in my spare room a lot at our house, so maybe we talk about mahi too much at home. Drives my partner nuts – but it’s just because we love our jobs I guess.”

