Animal attraction - stars and their strange pets

We all love our pets and celebrities are no different, although sometimes their choices in animal companions are a little more eclectic. We look at some of the more unusual pets of the stars.

Alastair Grant/AP George Clooney’s pet pig is now in hog heaven.

George Clooney’s romance-curbing pet pig

You can probably blame George Clooney for the trend of people buying tiny ‘teacup’ pigs, unaware they will grow to the size of your standard oinker.

In the 1990s, the actor famously owned a Vietnamese pot-bellied pig called Max.

Clooney and his porcine pal were so close that Max was said to be the catalyst for the demise of two of his relationships.

A former girlfriend said the then bachelor, who is now married with two children, didn’t need kids because Max “was his baby”. Max died in 2006 at the ripe old age of 18.

In an interview with CBS in 2012, Clooney disclosed that Max shared his bed, until he got too beefy, weighing in at 113kg, and was booted from the bed.

The actor also shared that Max alerted him to the 1994 earthquake with his squealing.

“Pigs are really smart. And he was funny and he made me laugh. But they’re (hard) work, because they’ll destroy everything if you let them.”

Clooney was understandably saddened when Max passed on to hog heaven. When asked if he would acquire another pig, the actor said he would not replace Max. “I think Max covered all my pig needs.”

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images Kirstie Alley opened her home to ring-tailed lemurs.

Kirstie Alley’s feisty lemurs

The late Kirstie Alley was a well-known fan of animals.

She had a veritable menagerie at her home, including 14 ring-tailed lemurs at one time. Alley said the goggle-eyed primates lapped up the California climate, similar to their home in Madagascar.

The Cheers star said she first became drawn to lemurs because of her interest in conservation and preserving their natural habitat. She held a special licence that enabled her to keep exotic pets such as her primates and flocks of wild birds.

And while Alley claimed they make great pets, the endangered critters can apparently be vocal, difficult to train and increasingly aggressive as they mature, sometimes delivering a swift slap to their owners.

Hannes Magerstaedt/Getty Images Arnold Schwarzenegger gave his donkey free rein over his mansion.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s domestic donkey

A donkey is not an unusual pet if you happen to live on a farm but the sight of a tiny donkey and pony having free rein over a California mansion is cause for a double take.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s miniature donkey Lulu and miniature pony Whiskey became internet famous after The Terminator star included them in his videos during the height of the Covid pandemic.

The pair could be seen trotting around his house as Schwarzenegger implored people to stay home.

The diminutive duo were so popular they even had their own line of T-shirts for purchase that said, ‘Don’t be an ass, stay inside’.

“I’m very fortunate that I can afford animals like that or have the space for animals like that,” Schwarzenegger told Fox 11. He also revealed his equine friends house-trained themselves, so no clean-up required.

Getty/Valerie Macon Leonardo DiCaprio opted for a pet with a long life span.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s mature tortoise

Forty-eight-year-old Leonardo DiCaprio (above) famously prefers his romantic partners on the youthful side. But when it comes to pets, DiCaprio clearly believes age doesn’t matter.

In 2010, the actor reportedly paid US$400 for an African spurred tortoise, which seems surprisingly affordable for an animal that will accompany you through all stages of life.

Also known as a Sulcata tortoise, they are described as ‘passive and docile pets’ and the breed can grow up to 90kg and live to 80 years of age.

DiCaprio also has two huskies, called Jack and Jill, and also owned a French bulldog named DWjango, which was rumoured to have a particularly offensive flatulence problem, according to some of the Django Unchained star’s friends.

But Sulcata tortoises, which are the third-largest tortoise species in the world, have a different waste-related issue altogether.

They don’t urinate every day, instead storing it up to empty their bladders at a time that is convenient for them – but maybe not for you.

supplied/Stuff Reese Witherspoon upset her neighbours with her noisy donkeys.

Reese Witherspoon’s donkey delight

Reese Witherspoon is also on the donkey bandwagon.

Back in 2010, the actor acquired two adorable miniature donkeys, Honky and Tonk. Appearing as a guest on Ellen, Witherspoon told the talk-show host, “They’re docile and sweet. We have a friend who had one and we thought it was really cute.”

But not everyone was a fan of these asses. A year later, the neighbours bordering Witherspoon’s California ranch complained that the donkeys brayed too loudly and too often with some residents reportedly writing to the star with their concerns about the noisy hoofers.

Ice-T’s sharks were villain approved

A goldfish in a bowl is a common sight in many homes but Ice-T’s aquatic companions are not the kind you find in your garden variety pet store.

The rapper and actor has always been a fan of aquariums but he took his love for creatures of the sea one giant step beyond by installing sharks in his tank.

On an episode of MTV Cribs, Ice-T explained his love for sharks. “All James Bond’s best enemies had shark tanks.” However, Ice-T’s sharks are a much more manageable size than the kind normally threatening Bond’s mortality.

The SVU: Law And Order star’s living room looks a little more sedate now as the sharks have departed and he now has a soothing coral reef tank installed instead of the toothy predators.

Evan Agostini Salma Hayek bought an owl as gift for her husband.

Salma Hayek’s emitting owl

Salma Hayek and her pet owl Kering share a close connection.

The House Of Gucci star actually bought the owl from a rescue centre as a Valentine’s Day gift for her husband Francois-Henri Pinault because the logo for his company, which is also called Kering, is an owl.

Hayek told People magazine that her husband was slightly underwhelmed by the plumed present. “He was like, ‘Well thank you, but I know this is your own present for yourself’.”

Kering is a southern white-faced owl, a species native to the southern half of Africa and the call of which is described as a series of ‘fast, bubbling hoots’. As seen on Hayek’s social media, the big-eyed bird likes to keep close to her owner and the Frida star admits that Kering sleeps in her room when her husband is away.

Kering has also bewitched pop star Harry Styles, who found the curious pet fascinating when he visited Hayek. Unfortunately, Kering did not share Styles’ enthusiasm. Hayek revealed to talk-show host Ellen DeGeneres that Kering vomited up a ball of rat hair on top of the singer’s head.

Chris Carr Singer and actor Barbra Streisand had her dog, Samantha, cloned.

Barbra Streisand’s futuristic dogs

What’s weird about a dog you might ask? Ordinarily, nothing.

But Barbra Streisand’s dogs are far from ordinary.

Streisand was heartbroken when her dog Samantha, a Coton du Tulear, which is a small fluffy dog named for the city of Tulear in Madagascar, died in 2017.

In fact, she was so bereft that she had Samantha cloned, resulting in her pups Scarlet and Violet.

The cloning process costs approximately US$100,000 and Streisand was roundly criticised for her dabbling in science rather than adopting a new pet. In response, she penned an opinion piece in the New York Times explaining her controversial decision, which was partly because of her inability to find another curly-haired Coton, which is a rare breed.

“It was easier to let Sammie go if I knew I could keep some part of her alive, something that came from her DNA.”

While her dogs might look just like their gene donor, Streisand says Scarlet and Violet have their own personalities.

“You can clone the look of a dog, but you can’t clone the soul. Still, every time I look at their faces, I think of my Samantha... and smile.”