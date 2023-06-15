Triangle of trauma for Coronation Street actor Charlotte Jordan

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi met Roy Cropper star David Neilson on a visit to the set of ITV's Coronation Street. (First published September 2021).

Daisy (Charlotte Jordan) from Coronation Street has been buffeted lately by more storms than a tiny yacht in a force 10 gale.

However, she seems to be – at least temporarily – reaching calmer waters.

She certainly feels an enormous sense of relief now that Justin (Andrew Still), the vile man who had been stalking her for months, has been jailed for an attempted acid attack on her that ended up permanently scarring her friend Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott).

Jordan says that Justin’s guilty verdict has brought Daisy a sense of closure.

“Now that Daisy knows that Justin is behind bars, she can focus on healing and recovering from such a traumatic event.”

For all that, Daisy is still clearly traumatised by the devastating experience.

ITV/Shutterstock Charlotte Jordan, who plays Daisy on Coronation Street, says since the acid attack, Daisy has “shifted her focus entirely on to Ryan (Ryan Prescott, above) and she’s not actually looking at her own recovery at all”.

The 27-year-old actor continues, “She has moved on in the sense that she has just shifted her focus entirely on to Ryan and she’s not actually looking at her own recovery at all – that’s something that she is actively avoiding.”

The other problem that is starting to loom large in Daisy’s life is that she is becoming drawn to Ryan and drifting away from her fiance Daniel (Rob Mallard).

Jordan, who has played the character since 2020, outlines where Daisy and Daniel’s relationship is now at after all they have been through.

“The state of their relationship is that Daniel is hyper-aware that Daisy is spending most of her time with Ryan and his suspicions are rising – and rightly so because she is beginning to fall for Ryan. She is lying to Daniel, so trouble is on the horizon...”

After Justin gave evidence, Daisy went to comfort Ryan and ended up kissing him. Jordan considers whether Daisy regrets her kiss with Ryan.

“She does and she doesn’t,” Jordan says. “She does regret it because, obviously, she does love Daniel; she’s committed to him and she sees a future with him because they are still planning on getting married. But she is just really overwhelmed by these feelings that she has developed really quickly for Ryan. So she’s just confused at the moment.”

Jordan proceeds to reveal that, “We are going to see Daisy become conflicted in this triangle with Ryan and Daniel. She is going to be very confused about her feelings and we will see her potentially fall in love with two people at once.”

The actor ponders whether a relationship between Daisy and Ryan would be a good idea.

“I don’t know. Because it stems from so much trauma, I don’t know how healthy it is.”

The past six months have certainly changed Daisy as a person. According to Jordan, “I feel like the trauma of the stalking incident has made her more jaded and she trusts the world less.

ITV/Shutterstock Coronation Street’s Charlotte Jordan says Daisy Midgeley is now “a lot ‘less’ than she was, which I think is really sad”.

“She is a lot more conscious of the choices that she’s making with things like what she wears, how much makeup she wears and how she wears her hair.”

Jordan adds, “These things used to be a passion to her, but now she’s thinking, ‘OK, well this could make me end up in a situation with something really horrific happening’.

“So now she’s just a lot ‘less’ than she was, which I think is really sad.”

One element that has really pleased Jordan is the fact that there has been a strongly favourable audience response towards Daisy since the stalking and acid attack storylines.

“We got a massive, positive reaction from the acid attack storyline and that was really kind of people.

“The viewers were really great about that. So, hopefully, as Daisy goes down this morally conflicted path, they will remember what has happened and where it has stemmed from and forgive her in the future.”

ITV/Shutterstock The acid attack episode on Coronation Street, in which Ryan (Ryan Prescott) had acid thrown at him by Daisy’s stalker Justin, was “emotionally draining” for the actors.

Jordan wraps up by reflecting on what has been the hardest scene to film during this especially intense storyline.

“The whole second part of the acid attack episode was probably the most emotionally draining just because it was a lot of heavy scenes in a compacted time period. So that was probably the toughest to get through.”

She carries on, “I am normally very good at snapping in and out of character but, actually, I remember going home after filming those scenes and feeling really tired. I had zero energy left.”

Coronation Street, TVNZ 1, Tuesday to Thursday