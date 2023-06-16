Think Naked Attraction is tawdry? Reality TV is about to get much worse

See how far you can get through the description of MILF Manor before you recoil screaming. Eight “hot moms” aged between 40 and 60 are flown to a lavish mansion in Mexico where they are wooed by younger men. Although those younger men are all actually sons of said “hot moms”.

So the mothers are being wooed by each other’s sons through games like pin the tail on the donkey, where blindfolded mothers run their hands over eight young men’s torsos to identify their offspring. This newspaper described it as “an Oedipal nightmare”.

Or what about Naked and Afraid on the Discovery Channel where two naked strangers – one man, one woman – must survive in the wilderness with just a Firestarter and single tool, which saw one contestant nearly die after he was bitten by a poisonous centipede. Or Open House: The Great Sex Experiment, on Channel 4, where a couple heads off to a sex retreat in a country house, where they may have their pick of single people who all want to have sex with them – the most reason season featured a 15-person orgy. Then there’s Channel 4’s Naked Attraction, like Blind Date but the picker has to choose from a line of naked people covered in paper that’s ripped off slowly from the feet up, which has so far prompted 1297 complaints to Ofcom.

Of course, shows about sex famously upset ‘Angry from Tunbridge Wells’. But it feels as if all reality shows have started seriously upping the stakes, competing to shock whatever the ethical cost. Where is the line?

For instance, Squid Game: The Challenge launches on Netflix in November with real life contestants taking part in an almost entirely accurate version of the murderous Korean death game that inspired the viral Netflix drama series in 2021. The key difference being, no-one is actually killed – although shooting British bulldog-style Red Light, Green Light in sub-zero temperatures in January meant some players had to be stretchered off.

Producers aren’t just pushing physical extremes to the limit – they’re toying with increased psychological pressure, too. The Popular Amazon/Freevee show Jury Duty is essentially one huge practical joke practised on a single person, Ronald Gladden, who is the only one on set unaware that the judicial trial he’s taking part in is a massive fake – with the cast seeing how far they can push their tomfoolery to make him look stupid. He later said it took him “months” to figure out what was real or not following his three weeks of filming.

And whilst the BBC’s thrilling mind-game Traitors couldn’t be safer – everyone is in a comfortable house, the traitors come knocking rather than bursting in wearing balaclavas and it’s only Claudia Winkleman’s costumes that are genuinely threatening – the mood is unnerving. The guests/victims seem genuinely terrified and half of them are weeping half the time. Sure, we’re only playing at murder, but it feels like we’re inching our way towards Gong Show creator Chuck Barris’s prediction that “the ultimate game show would be one where the losing contestant was killed”.

“The bigger the stakes the more compelling the show,” says Peter Hamilton, a senior consultant in US factual and unscripted television. “In the states we have Intervention, where an addict’s family tries to get them into rehab to save their life, and Deadliest Catch, about crab fishermen, which is so popular because the job is so dangerous.

“Right now, shows have to really cut through like that just to get a meeting. The golden age of unscripted television has ended – fewer US cable networks, streamers that don’t have to replace shows as fast… fewer shows mean your pitch has to kind of shock the commissioner first, and that has profound implications for everybody in the business.”

America’s reality shows have always been a little edgier than the UK – 2004’s The Littlest Groom, for instance, saw 23-year-old Glen Foster, a little man, choose from 12 little women before the big reveal – having picked his bride he now had 12 average size models to choose from. The show was rapidly cancelled. In 2004 there was the highly controversial show There’s Something about Miriam, in which a group of men competed for Miriam, only to be told, on camera, that she was transgender. Miriam took her life in 2019.

But UK shows are ramping things up, says Ed Waller, editorial director of industry bible C21 Media “They really are dialling it up to 1000 right now and one reason is the economy. They can’t afford to commission loads of shows, so they need fewer impactful shows – the bigger better philosophy. They used to have a tonne of mediocre reality shows that worked for different demographics. Now they have to make a huge splash. Viewership is just the start – they need headlines, scandals, social [media] chat to reach everyone. So you can’t do 20 hours of someone buying and flipping houses any more – they have to do it on Mars. And I’m not joking – Fox in the US is shaping the Australian outback to look like Mars for a show called Stars on Mars.”

Talking to one former producer at a UK unscripted production company, the pressure to grab with a one-line pitch is huge. “You basically have to blend what’s already a hit for a channel with another hit,” they explained. “So you’d be looking at Love Island and say – sexy young people sleeping with each other works. What’s the best bit of that? It’s the moment when hot boys and girls come to tempt the couples. OK, so maybe you do a show that’s just that. Can you make couples jealous. And stick it on a farm. Farms are popular. Call it Sex Farm. Anything to get attention.”

“It used to be that networks had briefs they’d send out to fill slots,” says another. “Now they may have one or even no slots but they’ll see you out of old times sake. Networks have tonnes of stuff in the can because they were stockpiling ahead of the writers strike so there’s no point pitching a dating show unless it’s extreme. You have to sell them something that they can sell to their boss and which has to be a brand new ballpark. It can make development meetings tense but also a little hilarious when you hit the Monkey Tennis ideas.”

But there are still some ethical limits. Following increased scrutiny on the mental health of reality TV contestants, Love Island introduced a two-drink limit in 2012 while providing contestants with therapy and other types of support. And in 2022, while still in pre-production, Channel 4 wisely pulled the plug on their Lord of the Flies-inspired show Kids in the Wild, where a group of 9-11-year-olds would be dumped in the middle of nowhere and expected to learn to cook, camp, and sleep in shared bunks.

Tim Hincks, who oversaw Big Brother when he ran Endemol and now co-runs Expectation, which makes Clarkson’s Farm for Amazon, says recent ethical rules mean the pitch for a show is usually more dramatic than what you finally see on screen. Though, not always – currently on Netflix, we have Awake: the Million Dollar Game, where contestants are kept awake for 24 hours before the game begins, then face physical and mental challenges. The lone finalist has one last guess at the prize money. Guess wrong, and they leave with nothing… It’s described as a ‘comedy game show’.

The barriers between reality and fiction have always been flimsy. Topic Studios is currently preparing Cancellation Island – an eight parter where a staff of Gen Z wellness experts will put cancelled white men through a rigorous programme to return them to society – including Harass the Harasser, Bad Touch Football, Anti-Racism Spin Class and mandatory ayahuasca ceremonies. Sadly, this is a scripted podcast, a fake reality show. But surely it’s just a matter of time...