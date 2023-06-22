You've Been Scammed By Nigel Latta wages war on rip-off merchants

In his new series Nigel Latta investigates the eight main types of scams.

Few days go by without New Zealand media outlets reporting how someone has been scammed out of their life savings. Whether it’s a romantic scam, an investment one or a Nigerian prince looking for help to move his millions, scammers are preying on Kiwis like they never have before.

The country is in the middle of a scandemic and psychologist Nigel Latta wants Kiwis to wise up.

“We don’t really have any idea of the level of money that’s been lost by people because what happens most of the time is that people feel embarrassed and shamed if they get caught up in a scam,” Latta says.

“And because people don’t talk about it, we’re all just way more vulnerable to being scammed.”

The problem is so big, the banking ombudsman approached the film production company Ruckus Media with a proposal to make a documentary highlighting just how vulnerable Kiwis are to being ripped off.

The result is You’ve Been Scammed By Nigel Latta, a four-part series that looks at how criminals prey on human weaknesses – love, greed, fear and trust – to scam us out of our hard-earned cash.

Nigel Latta says he’s changed his own behaviour since making the show.

Scams are nothing new. In 193AD a group of soldiers successfully sold the Roman Empire to the highest bidder. The big difference today is, thanks to the internet, scammers can now reach millions more people.

However, despite the prolific news stories, 90 per cent of Kiwis confidently believe it can’t happen to them. In this series, psychologist Latta, known for series such as Beyond The Darklands, The Politically Incorrect Parenting Show and Nigel Latta Blows Stuff Up, reveals just how wrong they are.

“I’ve learned a lot about scammers, for sure,” he says, adding his new knowledge has led to changes in his own lifestyle.

“In the past, I’ve always had the free virus protection stuff on my laptop because, you know, ‘It’s fine, never had anything go wrong’. Now I’m a paid subscriber to the good stuff. I’ve got it on the phone, got it on my laptop, got it everywhere.

You have to be really, really, really on your guard to not get scammed because there are the obvious ones and then there are the other ones.”

You’ve Been Scammed By Nigel Latta looks at eight types of scams and the human weaknesses exploited by each one. These range from investment rip-offs like the Citibank scam now in the news to phishing, which is used in 92 per cent of all cyber attacks.

Latta says the production team made contact with several scammers while making the programme, including someone behind the Citibank scam in which several Kiwis have lost hundreds of thousands of dollars by investing in what, even after due diligence, seems like a legitimate investment.

“We ended up having some conversations with this man and he sounds very plausible, very believable and very convincing,” Latta says. “We knew he was a scammer but in the middle of that conversation even we were starting to doubt ourselves.”

Latta hopes the series will encourage Kiwis to become more scam savvy and take precautions to protect themselves.

“Some really good virus protection for your devices is part of it but the other part of it is that scammers do ultimately need us to do something,” he says.

“Over and over and over, the thing experts were telling us was that one of the best ways that you can make yourself safe is if something looks kind of interesting or weird, don’t use the numbers or the links provided in the email or whatever.

“Don’t rely on emails and don’t rely on texts and that kind of stuff – actually find the proper number of the proper place and ring and talk to an actual human.”

Latta says scam artists wouldn’t succeed if their targets didn’t – albeit inadvertently – help them out.

“All these scams require us to do something,” he says. “You’ve got to click on a link to give them some information, you have to send money or engage in a conversation. You actually have to do something.

“The idea that there is some shadowy hacker out there who’s just hacking into your computer (is wrong). They can do that but, first, you have to download and open the file that gives them remote access.”

He hopes the show will make people sit up and think.

“Hopefully, there’ll be people watching the show that go, ‘Well, that’s interesting. So the person I’ve been speaking to who is in the US Army and sends me photographs where I can never see their face isn’t legitimate and maybe I should start thinking and asking some questions about that’.

“It really is a lot about us upping our game and changing the things that we do and the information that we give out.”

You've Been Scammed By Nigel Latta, TVNZ 1, Monday July 3.