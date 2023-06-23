Injecting fun into the fight to save New Zealand's wildlife in Endangered Species Aotearoa With WWF

Comedian Pax Assadi and conservationist Nicola Toki appear in a new local series about endangered species.

How much do you know about New Zealand’s endangered species and what you can do to protect them?

A new factual series – injected with an element of fun – aims to educate viewers about this very subject.

Called Endangered Species Aotearoa With WWF, the show is fronted by comedian, actor and presenter Pax Assadi (The Great Kiwi Bake Off, Raised By Refugees) and conservationist Nicola Toki.

The pair travel New Zealand, learning about our natural world and meeting people who are passionate about protecting endangered species.

“One of the goals for us making this show is,” says Toki, “if you think about the nature documentaries we see in New Zealand, (they are) often by my hero David Attenborough.

“But they’re about animals that we can’t connect with, that don’t make sense to us. So they’re about lions and tigers and bears and elephants and chimpanzees.

Comedian Pax Assadi and conservationist Nicola Toki in Endangered Species Aotearoa With WWF.

“This show is so exciting because I think the last time that there was a series like this in New Zealand, that showcased our amazing wildlife, was probably when I was a kid in the 80s watching Wild South.

“I’m hoping that this will provide a whole generation of kids some inspiration for how they might look after nature.

“So some of the things that we looked at were... New Zealand has two tiny species of bat that most people don’t know about.

“So we were sort of traipsing around in the bush in the middle of the night looking for bats.

“We found robust grasshoppers out in the Mackenzie. We found a type of plant that is known as the flower of the underworld because it actually opens its flowers at night and it’s pollinated by bats.

“We’ve kind of travelled the length and the breadth of the country, on the one hand searching for some of the big things, but also shining a light on what’s fascinating about those little things as well.”

Toki is the chief executive officer of Forest & Bird. She had previously worked for the Department of Conservation.

Her interest in the natural world began when she was a child.

“I had pet caterpillars, pet praying mantises,” says Toki whose childhood included growing up in Southland and at Aoraki Mt Cook National Park.

“I had a pretty cool shell collection. I had a stinky dead penguin carcass out the back of the garage that, you know, I was trying to turn into a skeleton at one point.

“I had every kind of nature book you could imagine. I just loved it.”

Toki says the first episode of Endangered Species Aotearoa With WWF focuses on Aoraki Mt Cook National Park and the Mackenzie Basin.

“So filming that episode was really special because it was like, going home, if you like, and re-living what I had experienced as a seven year old,” she says.

So what does Toki hope people will take away from the show?

“I think sometimes it’s really hard to engage with environmental messages and stories about loss of nature, because you feel bad,” she says.

“And we feel like we’re being told off, or we don’t really know what to do in the face of all of that.

“If you think about climate change, that’s certainly how stories about climate change make me feel.

“What I think this show will do is give people a way to learn about nature in a way that is fun, like, it is a funny show, mostly because of Pax (and) usually at my expense.”

She says although the show has the term “endangered species” in the title, it also emphasizes the important role humans play.

“What I learned was actually the show was about these amazing people, whether they were farmers or scientists or local iwi or communities or rangers, who were kind of pulling out all the stops to look after things in their patch.

“What that does is give us real pride as New Zealanders in what we can do and I think by the time you’ve watched the whole series, I would imagine many New Zealanders are going to be rolling up their sleeves and looking around and going, ‘OK, what doI do in my patch?’ ”

Endangered Species Aotearoa With WWF, TVNZ 1, Monday, July 3.