Home and Away's Shane Withington riding the crest of a soap wave

Aussie Shane Withington first wormed his way into Aussie TV viewers’ hearts playing Nurse Brendan Jones in the long-running 80s drama A Country Practice. He went on to star in dozens of series including Water Rats, The Flying Doctors and All Saints until joining the cast of Home And Away 14 years ago as the cantankerous surf club stalwart John Palmer.

What is always in your fridge?

Sauerkraut, kimchi, eggs – we’re big egg eaters – hot English mustard, a crisper full of vegetables and a couple of steaks in the freezer. I like cooking and I barbecue a meal every day. I have a new searing grill so I’m priding myself on the steaks I’m producing at the moment.

What do you like first thing in the morning?

I run a bath every morning – even if it is 4.30am or 5am – and I have 15 minutes of sitting and being calm. If I’m not working, my lovely wife (actor Anne Tenney who played his wife Molly on A Country Practice) and I do Wordle every morning. It’s a brutal 20 minutes where we don’t talk to each other as we both try to win.

If you’re home alone, what will you do?

I put on music, open a bottle of wine, hit my barbecue and cook something nice while listening to Spotify. Sometimes I go into a cleaning frenzy. I’m a bit anal sometimes when it comes to that. Or I’ll sit on the deck, which has a lovely view, and murder a song on my guitar.

What makes you happy?

My happy place in the world is alone, sailing my boat. I’ve sailed pretty much all my life and I think it’s an enormous challenge for one person to take a vessel to sea, sail it and arrive at a different port. It’s a complex and difficult thing to do on your own and I get an enormous amount of pleasure out of doing it.

Shane Withington plays surf club stalwart John Palmer on the long-running Australian soap, Home and Away.

What scares you most in life?

Being at sea alone scares me more than anything. I often wonder, ‘Why am I out here?’ because you can see the lights of the houses on and people having dinner at nighttime while they’re watching TV and I’m out there in the freezing cold, alone and scared. It’s crazy but what I do most often is what scares me the most.

Do you have any regrets?

I wish I had gone to uni. I would have liked to have done law. And I often think about what it would have been like to join the Navy. Fortunately, I befriended the Commodore of the Navy over here and I get to live my naval life vicariously through watching his career. He got me on board HMAS Canberra, the aircraft carrier warship, and we sailed down the coast as an exercise one night. I think that was among the happiest three days of my life.

What are the best and worst things about ageing?

I think the best thing is knowing a whole heap of dad things, like knowing which type of wood spits when you put it in a fire, knowing when to plant sweet potatoes, or how to pump yabbies (Australian crustaceans). Being considered old (by other people) is the worst part.

Do you have any ambitions you still want to achieve?

I want to sail across an ocean alone or do a major solo coastal trip on my boat. I’d like to sail to New Zealand. My wife and I both agree that the Tasman is the perfect size. Meanwhile, I read stories of people who have sailed around the world, or around Antarctica or across the Atlantic. I live vicariously through them.

What is something that most people don’t know about you?

I’m a heritage activist. I fight to save heritage buildings. I have a deep and abiding love of old architecture and history and I am very vocal – often behind the scenes – in trying to save the beautiful old buildings that Sydney’s notorious for knocking down. I’ve had a couple of very big victories.

“I love playing all those things that people try to hide,” says Shane Withington.

Do you have anything in common with John Palmer?

I must have. He’s the guy I created because I wanted to play all those emotions – his jealousy, his vanity, his insecurity, his tightness. I think they must all be a part of me. I just adore playing him. I love playing all those things that people try to hide. I had to go to a business meeting recently and as I walked away, the man said, ‘Well, I’m pleased to see you are nothing like John Palmer’.

Shane Withington loves:

Kindness. Treat everybody as though you’ve just met a lifelong friend. There is too much unkindness in the world.

Solitude. Not all the time – I’m married. I love my wife and I love my life – but being alone is solid gold. We’re very busy in this world and to sit in glorious golden solitude is wonderful.

Good manners.

Shane Withington hates:

The mispronunciation of words. It drives me mad. People saying Antarctica without the ‘c’ in it or ‘impordant’ instead of important. That gets my goat.

Attention seekers. Loud people. You have to be either informative or funny. Otherwise shut up.

Paying taxes. I just read something on Twitter about how BP Australia made $3 trillion and paid less tax than I did. I’m very happy to pay tax but I think the big guys need to pay a lot more.

