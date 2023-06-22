Home is where the heart is for Te Ao Māori News reporter Michael Cugley

One thing that absolutely shines through when you’re talking to Te Ao Māori News reporter Michael Cugley is the aroha he has for his whānau and the whanaungatanga or sense of connection he has with his people back home.

Now based in Auckland but originally hailing from the township of Flaxmere just outside Hastings, the 22 year old waxes almost lyrical when asked about his hometown childhood and admits to still phoning his parents every night.

“I have to ring them up every night, I miss them every day,” he says. “They’re my biggest fans – they record the TV to watch my stories go up and all that sort of stuff.

“After I first started working at Whakaata Māori last August, I had roughly about 30 stories by December go up on TV and they recorded every single one of them.

“They wanted me to watch it all with them when I got home for Christmas and I told them, ‘I know you guys are proud and thank you, but I’m still not watching my stories over again’.

“I had to watch them in edit five times over.”

Michael Cugley is a Te Ao Māori News reporter who hails from the township of Flaxmere, just outside Hastings.

Despite early aspirations to work for Whakaata Māori, a career in media wasn’t always on the cards for Cugley and after high school he enrolled at the Eastern Institute of Technology (EIT) in Napier with a teaching career in mind, eventually obtaining his bachelor’s degree in Māori studies.

It wasn’t until one of his aunties convinced him to apply for a new journalist cadetship and development programme called Te Rito Journalism Project that his schoolboy dream started to look like it might become reality.

“It was kind of a full-circle moment,” he explains.

“I remember as soon as I left school I told my koro that I wanted to go to Māori Television one day and he looked me dead in the eyes and says, ‘That’s all good, son, but you’ve got to have a realistic goal’. So I just focused on teaching. That was my main goal.

“Then I got accepted into the course just a couple weeks before my koro passed away.

“He was on his decline at that point and getting real sick. He ended up bedridden just before he passed away. But when I was able to tell him what I had landed, he was still able to communicate with us all and everything.

“I’ll never forget that moment. I told him, ‘Koro, I’ve got an opportunity to go to Auckland and I’m going to be a reporter at Māori Television’.

“The smile on his face – it was something that I’ll never, ever forget. And I think it was a full-circle moment for him too, because he kind of realised – he could see that I had worked hard enough to get somewhere in life.”

Almost a year on from landing the job he describes as “not a normal vocation to get into”, Cugley sometimes sounds like he almost can’t believe what he does for a living now.

“It’s the weirdest feeling – like last year I was very fortunate to be able to go to the sitdown interviews with the cast of Avatar: The Way Of Water.

Michael Cugley says the stories he most enjoys covering are “the ones that get overlooked”.

“I was able to talk to (producer) Jon Landau, Cliff Curtis and Duane Evans Jr, and that was a real humbling experience. I was very proud of that moment, but it was very humbling at the same time, because it made me think about coming from such a small area in Hastings and Flaxmere, and then being able to interview someone who, in our eyes as kids, was so famous as Cliff Curtis.

“It just takes me back to when I was a kid and thinking, ‘Wow, these guys are famous. They’re on TV’ – and then realising that actually you’re on TV now, you’re interviewing them.

“It’s like, ‘What the heck?’ It’s a real out-of-body experience to be honest. It’s amazing.”

Celebrity encounters aside, Cugley says the stories he most enjoys covering are “the ones that get overlooked”.

“I don’t consider myself a nosy person but I like getting to know people for who they are rather than just a one-off sort of thing – I like to build a sort of relationship with people.

“It’s awesome to see what people get up to, and there’s a lot of amazing stories out there that don’t get shown enough, which is one thing that I like to put across – giving a voice to those people that may not ever get the opportunity.”