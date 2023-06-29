Matariki 'not a Māori holiday. It’s a day for everyone'

The easiest way to see Matariki is to use other identifiable star groups as markers. (Video first published June 14, 2022)

Matariki is a day for all New Zealanders, according to Stacey Morrison and Matai Smith.

“It’s not a Māori holiday. It’s a day for everyone,” Smith says, adding not all Kiwis are as yet aware of the significance of what many call the Māori New Year. “I think that is still some time away.”

Traditionally, Matariki is considered a time to remember those who have died and plan for the year ahead. The celebration is marked by the rising of the Matariki (Pleiades) star cluster in mid-winter, which this year falls on July 14.

The Matariki public holiday was introduced last year and Smith (Rongowhakaata, Ngāi Tāmanuhiri) and Morrison (Te Arawa, Ngāi Tahu) fronted 2022’s inaugural television coverage of the celebrations.

They are back again this year hosting this year’s national celebration, Mānawatia A Matariki, which screens on Friday from 6am on TVNZ 1, TVNZ+, Three, Prime, Whakaata Māori, Pasifika TV, Radio New Zealand and Stuff.

Beginning at dawn with the traditional Hautapu ceremony, it also features reports from across the regions and performances by Tauranga family band The Harmonic Resonators.

For many New Zealanders, the significance of Matariki is a bit of a mystery, but Morrison and Smith say it is much more than just a day off work and there are many ways it can be celebrated by everyone who lives in this country.

It can be as easy as organising a family dinner or a gathering of friends, planting a vege garden or even just reading up on what Matariki means.

“Learning and enjoying and interpreting it and how it makes sense to you. That’s what is really important,” Morrison says.

“I really like the theme of this year’s Matariki which is all about returning home. It is something that everyone in their own way can interpret, whether it’s to be with your people – whoever your people are – or to be at the places that are special to you. So it’s about remembrance, it’s being together, it’s looking at its manaakitanga, feasting together.”

And it’s not just about the one day.

“This is just one of the days in the Matariki period. We have lots of different Matariki events,” Morrison says, adding the schools her three children attend all have events and performances planned over several weeks.

“A workmate was saying he loves how his daughter is learning at school in maths how to use two triangles to make a star.

“In that way, Matariki is becoming totally part of growing up as a New Zealand kid,” she says.

Smith, who grew up in Brisbane, acknowledges Matariki was not part of his childhood and it was only when the traditional celebration underwent something of a renaissance in the early 2000s that he started to take notice.

“I think there are many facets to Matariki, but I don’t think we’re quite there yet in terms of really appreciating its significance as a nation,” he says.

“In its traditional context, it was about planting (crops) and getting ready for the season ahead, and that kind of thing, but I have to say when we were broadcasting the first ceremony last year it was beautifully eerie. It was a day of not only celebration, but also remembrance.”

It is the latter that will feature in his own marking of Matariki this year.

“I’ve lost some friends and some whānau over the last couple of months, so they won’t be sitting at the table with us having our Matariki feast or lunch,” he says.

However, he knows that for others the day will be something different.

“It’s beautiful hearing stories, and seeing stories up on social media, of people having a feast or even just gathering the whānau together for a lunch to talk about how the year is going, of reflecting on what everyone’s up to,” he says.

“I realise that some of us don’t have all our family living in the same town so if you’ve got friends that you can call over for a meal, do so. That’s what it’s all about.”

Smith says there is a wealth of information about Matariki in books and online for those who want to know more, and the public holiday is an ideal time to explore that.

Mānawatia A Matariki – TVNZ 1, TVNZ+, Three, Prime, Whakaata Māori, Pasifika TV, Radio New Zealand, Stuff - Friday, July 14.