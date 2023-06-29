Creamerie star Jay Ryan tells why he won't take success for granted

Season 2 of Creamerie is scheduled to debut on July 14 on TVNZ+.

Jay Ryan has reached the point in his career where he can be picky about the acting roles he takes on.

It is something he doesn’t take for granted.

“That’s only come to fruition in the last five or so years,” says Ryan, who has starred in Go Girls, Beauty and the Beast and Mary Kills People, amongst others.

“As an actor you always take any opportunity to try to get up there...

“There’s always been a few (things) in the CV that I wish I hadn’t done, but now I definitely have the privilege and luxury of choosing.”

One of those choices is Creamerie, a local sci-fi comedy drama in which a plague has killed most of the world’s men.

Matt Klitscher Jay Ryan says filming Creamerie was a soggy, wet experience.

The show, which is about to enter its second season, stars Perlina Lau, Ally Xue and JJ Fong, who all helped create the show with director and screenwriter Roseanne Liang.

In Creamerie, Ryan plays Bobby, one of the plague’s few male survivors.

This season, he says, the show, which picks up right where it left off last season, is more of a road trip.

“Usually when you shoot a show, 50 to 80 per cent of it is in a studio, so you don’t see the daylight,” says Ryan.

“But with this, we were always outside on location which was awesome. But being New Zealand, it was always raining.

“It was a soggy, wet experience but the love and joy of the cast and crew made up for it.”

Ryan talks about working with comedians/actors such as Josh Thomson (Good Grief, Young Rock) and David Correos, who appeared in Taskmaster New Zealand’s second season.

“It’s just so fun working with comedians,” he says.

“They take everything with a grain of salt. I love the sense of play with comedian actors.

“They haven’t rehearsed it so much the night before, so that that’s the only way they are going to do it.”

Another aspect of Creamerie that Ryan enjoyed was working with Roseanne Liang, a filmmaker slated to direct a US film which has A-listers Halle Berry and Angelina Jolie attached to it.

“While we were filming season two (of Creamerie), at the end of it, this was all kind of bubbling away,” Ryan says.

“Roseanne (would say), ‘Guys I’ve just got to step off. I’ve just got to Skype with Angelina Jolie. I’ll be back in 10 minutes.’

JJ Fong, Perlina Lau, Ally Xue and Jay Ryan in Creamerie.

“We would kind of laugh like, ‘Good one, Roseanne’. But she was being serious.

“We’re really lucky. She’s just going to fly now, overseas.

“It’s great that we were lucky enough as a country to get a little TV show out of her.”

Ryan, who is father to a daughter aged 10, is talking to Stuff from Auckland where he lives with his family.

“Since Covid hit, we’ve definitely based ourselves in New Zealand,” he says.

“But, yeah, I travel a lot between LA and Canada, which is where we were living before Covid hit. So I’m actually a dual citizen of Canada and New Zealand now.

“I spent that long in Canada working over the years, that they let me be one of their own.”

The pandemic had a big impact on the film and television industry and those, like Ryan, whose livelihoods depend on it.

“The first year was really tough because our borders were closed, so work was nil,” he says.

Once restrictions began easing, he says the first job he got offered was for a series being filmed in Thailand called No Escape.

Matt Klitscher Jay Ryan as Bobby in the local sci-fi comedy series Creamerie.

“I was like, ‘Yippee, amazing’. You know, I’ve been stuck in New Zealand for two years and locked out but it was a six-month job,” says Ryan.

“It was that thing of, ‘Well, how do we make this work? My daughter has to go to school, my wife has other commitments in the country’.

“So, yeah, that was the first time we sort of trial ran through that and it was really difficult. So everyone had to sacrifice in some way.

“But we just have to make it work. It’s what I do and, you know, my family respect that. And it’s hard. But as my daughter is getting older, she can kind of see it in context more and realise what to do.

“It’s not like I’m abandoning her. But the flip side of that is she has got to travel to way more countries than I did as a child. I hadn’t even left New Zealand until I was, like, 15 years old. She’s seen half the world already.”

Creamerie – TVNZ 2, TVNZ+ Friday, July 14.