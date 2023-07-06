The man behind Shortland Street's Dr Marty Walker

Shortland Street's original cast member looks back at what the show has meant to him and audiences.

When actor Scott Smart debuted as Dr Marty Walker on Shortland Street in 2019, his character was touted as Ferndale’s answer to Grey’s Anatomy’s McDreamy. In reality, the past four years have been a nightmare for Marty.

This year, the death of his baby son Potiki and a long estrangement from wife Dr Esther Samuels (Ngahuia Piripi) pushed him to the edge. Rogue gunman Milo’s murderous attack on the hospital pushed him over. Stuff caught up with Smart, whose previous jobs include roles on Neighbours and Winners & Losers, to find out more about the man behind Marty.

What do you have in common with Marty?

I would say loyal and hardworking is probably a similarity that I would have with Marty and that he very much cares about the people he works with.

If you had to give him a piece of advice, what would it be?

I would say try to find some happiness and some peace and quiet. Try to avoid drama and conflict just for a while. After everything that he’s been through recently, I think he will need some sort of help to get through.

Supplied Scott Smart as Dr Marty Walker on Shortland Street.

What was your first job?

It was as a tennis coach. I was very, very into tennis as a kid and then started coaching a few different groups of kids – some of them older then me – when I was about 13.

What was your plan B if acting didn’t work out for you?

I did a Bachelor of Science and a Bachelor of Arts and then I did my Masters of Science, so potentially (I’d be working) in the science field or maybe as a writer. I definitely have a backup plan. I didn’t just rely on acting.

What are you like first thing in the morning?

I’m not too bad first thing in the morning. I’m probably more of a morning person than a night owl. Our baby, Edward, 15 months, is our alarm clock at the moment and that’s generally always nice to wake up to. Mornings in our house are pretty all right.

Matt Klitscher Shortland Street's Marty (Scott Smart) and Esther (Ngahuia Piripi) on their wedding day.

What makes you happy?

Being with my family, eating nice food, being with friends, just being around fun, self-deprecating people with a good sense of humour. My life is a lot happier than Marty’s.

What scares you most in life?

I think having your health and having the people around you that you care about and love are the most important things in life, so the thought of losing either of those things is scary.

What is your biggest regret, if any?

I honestly don’t know. I feel like if I’ve regretted something, hopefully I’ve learned from it and, therefore, it won’t hang around as a regret. It’ll be something that I’ve learned from and therefore won’t do again. I don’t really feel like I’ve made any great decisions that I just absolutely regret.

What is something that most people don’t know about you?

That I love – or loved – K-pop. When we were level three and we were isolated in our dressing rooms and couldn’t move around a lot, someone told me to start listening to Blackpink and it became a thing at that time. Well, they are very talented (said a little defensively) and there was no one to talk to.

Supplied Scott Smart as Dr Marty Walker on Shortland Street.

What is your favourite animal and why?

I am going to say ‘fox’ because when we lived in Clovelly (in Sydney), there was a fox that would come out and play on the beach and walk around all night and it was very sweet. It was solitary and having a lot of fun on its own and I was always seeing it in the middle of the night.

What is your most treasured possession?

A framed copy of my wedding vows. (Scott is married to actor Elizabeth Nabben who stars in the Netflix series 100% Wolf.)

What is always in your fridge?

Kombucha and 85% Lindt chocolate – plus milk and butter and all the other uninteresting stuff.

Loves

I love spending time with my family.

Going home to the family farm on the banks of the Rakaia River at Rokeby.

Throwing a ball with my little boy. He’s 15 months now and very, very keen on balls. A tennis racket could be the next step but throwing a ball back and forth seems to be kind of where we’re at right now. It’s actually quite a soothing thing to do.

Hates

Bad parking.

Bigotry, as in opinionated people who can’t see reason and stick to their beliefs no matter what.

Rain – the sheer amount of rain and the fact that it is very hard to get outside. I think we need a bit of sun.

Shortland Street, TVNZ 2 weeknights